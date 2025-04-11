The one time Prince William and Princess Kate broke this royal rule at Easter church service

The Prince and Princess of Wales traditionally celebrate Easter in Windsor with the rest of the royal family.

But on one occasion, the couple broke an unwritten rule as they attended the annual church service.

In 2018, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were late travelling to St George's Chapel due to traffic, which meant that they arrived after Queen Elizabeth II.

Typically the royal family arrive at events in order of rank, with the most senior, then Queen Elizabeth II, arriving last.

Her Late Majesty was seen being greeted at the front door of the Chapel, with each of her family members, including granddaughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, taking their turn to curtsey or bow.

Prince William and Kate were then arriving in their car shortly after the service had started. Watch below...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate arrive late to 2018 Easter Sunday service

It was a surprise appearance from the then-Duchess, who was heavily pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis.

© Getty Images The late Queen arrived ahead of William and Kate

The service that year took place on 1 April and Louis was born on 23 April at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital.

© Getty Kate was pregnant with the couple's third child, Prince Louis

Kate dressed her baby bump in an elegant chocolate brown coat by Catherine Walker with a matching hat from Lock & Co, and large pearl earrings and a matching brooch.

Will the Wales family attend the 2025 Easter Sunday service?

The Princess made her debut at the Easter Sunday service in 2017. The event did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Easter fell shortly after Kate confirmed her cancer diagnosis. The Waleses did not attend the service in Windsor in 2024, instead opting to spend time privately as a family to come to terms with the Princess' diagnosis.

© Getty William, Kate and their children last attended the Easter service in 2023

It has not yet been confirmed by Kensington Palace whether the Prince and Princess, and their three children, will be in attendance at this year's church service on 20 April.

Kate is still making a gradual return to her public duties after revealing in January that she is now in remission from the disease.

© Getty Extended members of the royal family often attend

In previous years, we've also seen appearances by the likes of Mike and Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The King and Queen will kick off festivities next Thursday by attending the Royal Maundy service at Durham Cathedral.

Listen: Why Harry was unhappy about his children's photos