Zara Tindall nails luxury summer style in gorgeous revived outfit 

Zara Tindall has always had a fantastic fashion sense, from her gorgeous dresses and equestrian fits to her daring days in the 2000s. Hence, it's no surprise that she's an incredible outfit repeater.

During a visit to the final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix in Bahrain with her husband Mike on Saturday, the daughter of Princess Anne stepped out in a fabulous summer outfit composed entirely of pieces she's worn before.

© Alamy Stock Photo Zara looked beautiful in blue as she soaked up some sporting action

Zara looked stunning in a blue and white floral dress from Australian luxury brand Scanlan Theodore with a white leather bag from British luxury lifestyle brand Aspinal.

© Alamy Stock Photo The royal was all smiles as she stepped out during the Formula 1 World Championship

The Olympian accessorised with a pair of striped white sneakers from Superga and a chic pair of 'Ghost' sunglasses from Valley eyewear.

© Alamy Stock Photo The former Olympic equestrian was joined by her niece Savannah Phillips

She was pictured with her niece Savannah Phillips, who were also VIP attendees of the event.

Zara wore the same dress earlier this year

Getting some Australian summer sun back in January, Zara was seen in a post shared on Pacific Fair, having a wonderful shopping trip.

She showed off the relaxed dress in the video, turning around to reveal it as a backless frock, fastened with a bow as part of the fabric.

Zara has gone for a lot of blue recently – and we're not complaining

Just last Saturday, at the Grand National race held at Aintree, Zara looked incredibly stylish, stood quietly amongst the many guests.

© @thegreenroomexperience Zara Tindall looked incredible at Aintree in her silk outfit

In a picture shared on the hospitality account, 'The Green Room Experience' on Instagram, she looked wonderful in a slinky, pussy-bow blouse by Lily Silk and a pinstripe suit from Veronica Beard, with a matching cerulean hat from one of her go-to hat designers, Camilla Rose Millinery.

A throwback to Zara's most daring outfit

Though she has always dressed well, Zara hasn't exactly always dressed quite like this, with her tweed jackets and military coats.

Back in 2004, when she was Zara Phillips, her fashion sense was a little more bold than it is today.

© UK Press via Getty Images, Getty Zara Tindall, then Phillips, wearing a red, body con dress at a party in 2004

At the re-opening of Asprey's Bond Street store, she wore a bright red, form-fitting dress with a split at the front, with black peep-toe heels, a black two-tone bag and ruby-drop earrings to accessorise.

Though this style is normally a no-go for royals, especially on formal occasions, Zara's off-duty outfit was an outstanding one.