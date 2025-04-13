Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall revives bold backless dress for outing with husband Mike
Subscribe
Zara Tindall revives bold backless dress for outing with husband Mike
Zara Tindall attends day one of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2024 in Ascot, England.© Max Mumby/Indigo

Zara Tindall nails luxury summer style in gorgeous revived outfit 

The daughter of Princess Anne is in Bahrain with her husband Mike

Josh Osman
News Writer
15 minutes ago
Share this:

Zara Tindall has always had a fantastic fashion sense, from her gorgeous dresses and equestrian fits to her daring days in the 2000s. Hence, it's no surprise that she's an incredible outfit repeater.

During a visit to the final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix in Bahrain with her husband Mike on Saturday, the daughter of Princess Anne stepped out in a fabulous summer outfit composed entirely of pieces she's worn before.

zara tindall in blue floral dress at formula 1 in bahrain© Alamy Stock Photo
Zara looked beautiful in blue as she soaked up some sporting action

Zara looked stunning in a blue and white floral dress from Australian luxury brand Scanlan Theodore with a white leather bag from British luxury lifestyle brand Aspinal.

zara tindall smiling in blue sundress © Alamy Stock Photo
The royal was all smiles as she stepped out during the Formula 1 World Championship

The Olympian accessorised with a pair of striped white sneakers from Superga and a chic pair of 'Ghost' sunglasses from Valley eyewear.

people chatting at Formula 1 event© Alamy Stock Photo
The former Olympic equestrian was joined by her niece Savannah Phillips

She was pictured with her niece Savannah Phillips, who were also VIP attendees of the event. 

Zara wore the same dress earlier this year

Getting some Australian summer sun back in January, Zara was seen in a post shared on Pacific Fair, having a wonderful shopping trip.

View post on Instagram
 

She showed off the relaxed dress in the video, turning around to reveal it as a backless frock, fastened with a bow as part of the fabric.

Zara has gone for a lot of blue recently – and we're not complaining

Just last Saturday, at the Grand National race held at Aintree, Zara looked incredibly stylish, stood quietly amongst the many guests.

Zara Tindall looked incredible at Aintree in her silk outfit© @thegreenroomexperience
Zara Tindall looked incredible at Aintree in her silk outfit

In a picture shared on the hospitality account, 'The Green Room Experience' on Instagram, she looked wonderful in a slinky, pussy-bow blouse by Lily Silk and a pinstripe suit from Veronica Beard, with a matching cerulean hat from one of her go-to hat designers, Camilla Rose Millinery. 

A throwback to Zara's most daring outfit

Though she has always dressed well, Zara hasn't exactly always dressed quite like this, with her tweed jackets and military coats.

Back in 2004, when she was Zara Phillips, her fashion sense was a little more bold than it is today.

Zara Tindall (Phillips) wearing a red, body con dress at a party in 2004.© UK Press via Getty Images, Getty
Zara Tindall, then Phillips, wearing a red, body con dress at a party in 2004

At the re-opening of Asprey's Bond Street store, she wore a bright red, form-fitting dress with a split at the front, with black peep-toe heels, a black two-tone bag and ruby-drop earrings to accessorise.

Though this style is normally a no-go for royals, especially on formal occasions, Zara's off-duty outfit was an outstanding one.

LISTEN: Has Harry 'met his match'?

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More