Prince William supported by royal cousins at garden party amid Princess Kate's cancer treatment - live updates

A right royal reunion! The Prince of Wales was joined by his cousins, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Philips, Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, as he hosted a garden party on behalf of the King at Buckingham Palace.

Prince William personally invited his family members to join him at the afternoon soiree, as his wife, the Princess of Wales, continues her recovery from cancer treatment.

The rain didn't put a dampener on proceedings as William and his cousins mingled with guests, including a number from William and Kate's patronages, affiliations and passion projects including; Homewards, RAF Valley, Swim England and tenants across Duchy of Cornwall sites.

In recent years, many royal fans have often questioned why the Prince of Wales's cousins do not carry out duties, particularly at a time when there is pressure on a smaller contingent of working royals.

However, Beatrice, Eugenie, Zara and Peter have all carved out their own careers. Beatrice works for US-based tech company, Afiniti, while Eugenie is a director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London.

Zara is a competing equestrian while older brother Peter is head of partner acquisition for the sports and entertainment rights agency CSM Sport & Entertainment.

The late Queen's grandchildren do attend large-scale royal events and each support their own charities and causes.

See the best photos from the Buckingham Palace garden party below...

1 5 © Getty William stands on the steps as he arrives On Tuesday, it was the turn of the Prince of Wales to host one of the sovereign's annual garden parties, which each see around 8,000 guests invited to enjoy tea and cake in the beautiful gardens of Buckingham Palace. There was time for a quick top hat adjustment before Prince William joined the proceedings.

2 5 © Getty Zara Tindall had a Mary Poppins moment Zara looked absolutely stunning in a pale pink A-line dress with fuchsia buttons - a Laura Green repeat from Royal Ascot 2022. The mum-of-three teamed her frock with a rose pink hat and matching suede court shoes. Meanwhile, former rugby star Mike donned a morning suit, matching his pink tie to his wife's ensemble. It marked the first time that Zara and Mike have joined a royal party at the palace.

3 5 © Getty Zara's paired her candy-pink hat with a pearly manicure A closer look at Zara's beauty look with an elegant manicure. The equestrian opted for soft smoky eye makeup and an updo, with loose tendrils framing her face.

4 5 © Getty Princess Beatrice wowed in a vibrant pink dress Sisters Beatrice and Eugenie wowed with their garden party looks, coordinating with cousin Zara in pink and white hues. Beatrice, 35, wore the Christina Crimson Dress by go-to label, Beulah London, featuring a high neck and delicate gold button detailing. She teamed the vibrant frock with strappy nude heels and a signature headband. Meanwhile, Eugenie, 34, looked stunning in a white satin midi dress.