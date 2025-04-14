Princess Beatrice just wore £25 Zara shoes to the Grand Prix - and they look so expensive

Princess Beatrice was the queen of the racetrack at the weekend! The stunning daughter of Prince Andrew dressed to impress at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, and what a chic outfit she wore in the sun.

The mother-of-two rocked a tailored dress by the high-end brand Sezane, which is loved by all the royal ladies, including the Princess of Wales.

© Formula 1 via Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain

Her ‘Silvana’ dress was designed in a bold ecru and green graphic print, and she wore her flame red hair in a sleek and straight style.

But did you see her shoes? The wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi rocked a pair of gold snakeskin-esque ballerina flats with a T-bar strap. We automatically assumed they would be a high-end pair of stamps, but no, they actually came from high street mecca Zara! Although they are sadly a past-season buy, with an original price of £29.99, they can be purchased on eBay for around the £25 mark if you can find a seller offering your size. What a bargain!

© Formula 1 via Getty Images We loved Beatrice's Zara shoes

If you want something a little more luxurious, L.K. Bennett has a great alternative, known as the 'Drew Metallic Leather T-Bar Flats', £183 / $280 which are designed in a similar shape but made from soft buttery leather.

Drew Metallic Leather T Bar Flats, £183, L.K.Bennett

The ideal summer flat.

The Bahrain Grand Prix

© Alamy Stock Photo Zara looked beautiful in blue as she soaked up some sporting action

The iconic Formula 1 event was frequented by other members of the royal family, too. Beatrice, 36, was joined by her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, as well as their cousin, Zara Tindall. Eugenie wore a forest green, body-con dress with an elegant split at the side, white trainers, and sunnies.

Mother-of-three Zara wore a variety of styles, but our favourite has to be a blue backless dress she had worn a few months previously. Her blue and white floral dress came from Australian luxury brand Scanlan Theodore, and she teamed it with a white leather bag from British luxury lifestyle brand Aspinal.

In January, she wore the same style in a post shared on Pacific Fair, showing the royal enjoying a shopping trip.

She showed off the relaxed dress in the video, turning around to reveal it as a backless frock, fastened with a bow as part of the fabric.