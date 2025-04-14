Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank pictured on far-flung weekend break

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank enjoyed a far-flung getaway at the weekend.

Ditching their base in Europe, the pair travelled to Bahrain ahead of the 2025 Grand Prix where they were joined by several other key members of the British royal family.

© Formula 1 via Getty Images Princess Beatrice attended with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike were spotted on Saturday attending a final practice, while Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were photographed soaking up some sporting action on Sunday.

© Instagram Eugenie and Jack appeared in high spirits at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Lovebirds Eugenie and Jack appeared in a heartwarming Instagram post shared by property developer Edoardo on Monday. The joyous image showed the smitten pair sharing a laugh as they posed in the paddock. In a rare show of PDA, Jack, 38, also had one arm lovingly wrapped around his wife's shoulder.

For the high-octane outing, art director Eugenie, 35, looked effortlessly stylish in a forest green maxi dress complete with buttons running down the front, capped sleeves and a daring leg slit. She carried a crescent-shaped raffia bag and slipped on a pair of chunky white trainers from luxury brand, LØCI.

Looking radiant, Eugenie wore her dark auburn tresses pinned back and revved up the glam with a pair of twisted gold hoop earrings. Jack, meanwhile, looked smart in a charcoal grey suit, a crisp white shirt and a pair of funky tinted sunglasses.

© Getty Images The couple have been married since 2018

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, split their time between London and Portugal. When they're in the British capital, Eugenie and Jack reside at Ivy Cottage which is located on the grounds of Kensington Palace. The property is a chocolate-box idyll and boasts charming white picket fencing, a trellis porch and rambling roses.

© Instagram The family split their time between London and Portugal

They also have a base in Portugal thanks to Jack's ongoing project with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development in the Algarve.

Reflecting on their life abroad, Eugenie said on the Table Manners podcast: "This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares."

Eugenie and Jack's family life

The couple are doting parents to sons August and Ernest whom they welcomed in 2021 and 2023 respectively. While the pair tend to keep their little ones out of the spotlight, Eugenie occasionally shares sweet photos on her personal Instagram, as well as wholesome tidbits regarding their life behind closed doors.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie is a doting mother to August and Ernest

Ahead of the birth of her second child, Eugenie told HELLO!: "Since August came into my life, it's positively impacted my desire to do more.

"Priorities change when you have children; you want to do everything you can for them - and for your grandchildren. August is only two but I hope that what I'm doing will seep through to him and that one day he takes it on, too."