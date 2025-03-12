Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie's idyllic cottage home has a surprising entrance
Princess Eugenie's idyllic cottage home has a surprising entrance
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Princess Eugenie of York attend the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award presentations at Buckingham Palace on May 22, 2019 in London, England. © WPA Pool

Princess Eugenie's idyllic cottage home has a surprising entrance

Prince Andrew's daughter has a UK base with her husband and sons

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie occasionally shares glimpses inside her private UK residence, Ivy Cottage, when she appears via video call, but in an unearthed royal video her humble entrance with a unique feature can be observed. 

In 2019, a rare video revealed the inside of Ivy Cottage. The royal property was used as the backdrop for a video with Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry, and it showed Ed knocking on the door, the Prince answering and then welcoming him in.

During the brief clip, we caught a glimpse inside the grace-and-favour residence, including a very unique feature in the entrance way. 

prince harry opening cottage door
The brief clip showed a look inside the property

Behind Harry, a fireplace can be seen on the wall in the hall, a feature like this would usually be positioned in a living space, but this quirky cottage has one right behind the door. It has a plain white surround and a black fire, and above it hangs a black-framed picture. 

Over Harry's shoulder a very small glimpse of the lounge can be seen, including a corner sofa with orange cushions and a window overlooking the garden. 

Postcard-worthy exterior 

Ivy Cottage
Ivy Cottage is so beautiful

The exterior of the property is like something from a storybook, and on Valentine's Day this year Eugenie shared a look at her charming porch. Her chocolate-box cottage is the epitome of charming, with a white picket fence, climbing roses and twee Georgian windows. 

The picture in question was of husband and wife Jack and Eugenie cuddling their youngest son, Ernest, who will turn two in May.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank hugging Ernest Brooksbank© Instagram
Eugenie shared the cutest picture of her family

The property has three bedrooms, so fine for the family at the moment, but they may be beginning to grow out of the low-key residence. 

Portugal residence 

Princess Eugenie and son Ernest walking towards the sea© Instagram
Eugenie has made a life in Portugal

As well as their cottage on Kensington Palace grounds, the family have a Portuguese home where they live for a large portion of the year.

They have a family home in Comporta as Jack is working with property tycoon Mike Meldman, managing a 300-home development in the area.

Portugal is a hit with Eugenie, because she can go unrecognised there. 

August Brooksbank has the same hair as Princess Eugenie© Instagram
Princess Eugenie enjoys going incognito

"This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares," she told Jessie and Lennie Ware, during a podcast episode of Table Manners.

There are rumours that the family could be returning soon before their eldest is of school age. Children normally start full-time school at the beginning of the autumn term after they turn four, meaning August isn't far away from full-time education. However, this is yet to be confirmed and Eugenie continues to share glimpses into her sun-soaked life via social media. 

Read More