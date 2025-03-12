Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie enjoy double-date with husbands at Cheltenham

Equestrian Zara, 43, and art gallery director Eugenie, 34, coordinated in berry-hued outfits for their day at the races.
CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL
The cousins have always shared a close bond, and even had a joint christening for their sons, August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall, both born within weeks of one another in 2021.
Queen Camilla also joined them at the Gloucestershire racecourse on Wednesday, in her role as Joint Patron of The Jockey Club.
See the best photos from day two of Cheltenham Festival…
1/11
Coordinating cousins
Zara looked chic in a grey pinstriped suit over a burgundy rollneck and a matching hat.
The mum-of-three accessorised with gold hooped earrings and a berry crocodile clutch bag.
Eugenie opted for a burgundy double-breasted military-style coat with a coordinating oversized hatband, accessorising with a small top-handle bag.
2/11
Stylish arrival
The royal ladies were suitably dressed for the chilly temperatures and Style Wednesday at the races.
The second day of Cheltenham Festival celebrates the thrill of racing and the art of fashion.
3/11
Queen Camilla
Her Majesty made a previously unannounced appearance at the racecourse, stepping out in in the colour of the season - mocha mousse.
4/11
Royal patron
Camilla teamed her collared coat with a taupe wide-brimmed furry hat.
The Queen has been Joint Patron of the Jockey Club with her husband, the King, since May 2024.
5/11
Royal Box guest
Camilla was seen chatting with British TV and radio presenter Sybil Ruscoe as she arrived at the racecourse.
Sybil is also a farming and countryside advisor on the long-running BBC Radio 4 soap, The Archers - of which the Queen is a big fan.
6/11
Family outing
The Queen was joined by her son and food writer, Tom Parker Bowles, in the Royal Box, as well as one of her Queen's Companions, Lady Sarah Keswick (left).
7/11
Royal reactions
Things got rather animated in the royal box as Queen Camilla and her guests watched the Turners Novices' Hurdle.
8/11
James Haskell
The former rugby player and pal to Mike Tindall stepped out with his reported new girlfriend and Big Brother star, Sara McLean.
James split from TV presenter Chloe Madeley in October 2023 after five years of marriage. The former couple share a daughter, Bodhi, born in August 2022.
9/11
Jade Holland Cooper
The fashion designer looked gorgeous in a houndstooth jacket and skirt over a crisp white shirt with a black tie and a coordinating pillbox hat.
10/11
Georgia Toffolo
The Made In Chelsea star donned a leopard print coat and a matching hat.
11/11
Dame Jilly Cooper
The British author was among the notable faces on day two of the Festival.
