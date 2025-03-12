Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie enjoy double-date with husbands at Cheltenham
Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie at Cheltenham Festival© James Whatling

Queen Camilla put in a surprise appearance

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Royal cousins Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie enjoyed a double-date with their husbands on day two of Cheltenham Festival.

The pair beamed as they posed for a snap alongside Zara's husband, Mike Tindall, and Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Equestrian Zara, 43, and art gallery director Eugenie, 34, coordinated in berry-hued outfits for their day at the races.

The cousins have always shared a close bond, and even had a joint christening for their sons, August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall, both born within weeks of one another in 2021.

Queen Camilla also joined them at the Gloucestershire racecourse on Wednesday, in her role as Joint Patron of The Jockey Club.

See the best photos from day two of Cheltenham Festival…

1/11

Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie pose© James Whatling

Coordinating cousins

Zara looked chic in a grey pinstriped suit over a burgundy rollneck and a matching hat. 

The mum-of-three accessorised with gold hooped earrings and a berry crocodile clutch bag.

Eugenie opted for a burgundy double-breasted military-style coat with a coordinating oversized hatband, accessorising with a small top-handle bag. 

2/11

Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall seen chatting at Cheltenham Racecourse© James Whatling

Stylish arrival

The royal ladies were suitably dressed for the chilly temperatures and Style Wednesday at the races.

The second day of Cheltenham Festival celebrates the thrill of racing and the art of fashion.

3/11

Queen Camilla attends second day of The Cheltenham Festival© Getty

Queen Camilla

Her Majesty made a previously unannounced appearance at the racecourse, stepping out in in the colour of the season - mocha mousse. 

4/11

Queen Camilla attends Cheltenham Festival© Getty

Royal patron

Camilla teamed her collared coat with a taupe wide-brimmed furry hat.

The Queen has been Joint Patron of the Jockey Club with her husband, the King, since May 2024. 

5/11

Queen Camilla and Sybil Ruscoe© Getty

Royal Box guest

Camilla was seen chatting with British TV and radio presenter Sybil Ruscoe as she arrived at the racecourse.

Sybil is also a farming and countryside advisor on the long-running BBC Radio 4 soap, The Archers - of which the Queen is a big fan.

6/11

Queen Camilla with Tom Parker Bowles at Cheltenham© Getty

Family outing

The Queen was joined by her son and food writer, Tom Parker Bowles, in the Royal Box, as well as one of her Queen's Companions, Lady Sarah Keswick (left). 

7/11

Queen Camilla reacts in royal box© Getty

Royal reactions

Things got rather animated in the royal box as Queen Camilla and her guests watched the Turners Novices' Hurdle.

8/11

James Haskell and his new beau Sara McLean© James Whatling

James Haskell

The former rugby player and pal to Mike Tindall stepped out with his reported new girlfriend and Big Brother star, Sara McLean.

James split from TV presenter Chloe Madeley in October 2023 after five years of marriage. The former couple share a daughter, Bodhi, born in August 2022. 

9/11

Jade Holland Cooper © Getty

Jade Holland Cooper

The fashion designer looked gorgeous in a houndstooth jacket and skirt over a crisp white shirt with a black tie and a coordinating pillbox hat.

10/11

Georgia Toffolo enjoys a pint of Guinness at the festival© David Hartley/Shutterstock

Georgia Toffolo

The Made In Chelsea star donned a leopard print coat and a matching hat. 

11/11

Dame Jilly Cooper© David Hartley/Shutterstock

Dame Jilly Cooper

The British author was among the notable faces on day two of the Festival. 

