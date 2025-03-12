Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie enjoy double-date with husbands at Cheltenham

Royal cousins Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie enjoyed a double-date with their husbands on day two of Cheltenham Festival.

The pair beamed as they posed for a snap alongside Zara's husband, Mike Tindall, and Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Equestrian Zara, 43, and art gallery director Eugenie, 34, coordinated in berry-hued outfits for their day at the races.

The cousins have always shared a close bond, and even had a joint christening for their sons, August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall, both born within weeks of one another in 2021.

Queen Camilla also joined them at the Gloucestershire racecourse on Wednesday, in her role as Joint Patron of The Jockey Club.

See the best photos from day two of Cheltenham Festival…

1/ 11 © James Whatling Coordinating cousins Zara looked chic in a grey pinstriped suit over a burgundy rollneck and a matching hat. The mum-of-three accessorised with gold hooped earrings and a berry crocodile clutch bag. Eugenie opted for a burgundy double-breasted military-style coat with a coordinating oversized hatband, accessorising with a small top-handle bag.

2/ 11 © James Whatling Stylish arrival The royal ladies were suitably dressed for the chilly temperatures and Style Wednesday at the races. The second day of Cheltenham Festival celebrates the thrill of racing and the art of fashion.

3/ 11 © Getty Queen Camilla Her Majesty made a previously unannounced appearance at the racecourse, stepping out in in the colour of the season - mocha mousse.

4/ 11 © Getty Royal patron Camilla teamed her collared coat with a taupe wide-brimmed furry hat. The Queen has been Joint Patron of the Jockey Club with her husband, the King, since May 2024.

5/ 11 © Getty Royal Box guest Camilla was seen chatting with British TV and radio presenter Sybil Ruscoe as she arrived at the racecourse. Sybil is also a farming and countryside advisor on the long-running BBC Radio 4 soap, The Archers - of which the Queen is a big fan.



6/ 11 © Getty Family outing The Queen was joined by her son and food writer, Tom Parker Bowles, in the Royal Box, as well as one of her Queen's Companions, Lady Sarah Keswick (left).

7/ 11 © Getty Royal reactions Things got rather animated in the royal box as Queen Camilla and her guests watched the Turners Novices' Hurdle.



8/ 11 © James Whatling James Haskell The former rugby player and pal to Mike Tindall stepped out with his reported new girlfriend and Big Brother star, Sara McLean. James split from TV presenter Chloe Madeley in October 2023 after five years of marriage. The former couple share a daughter, Bodhi, born in August 2022.

9/ 11 © Getty Jade Holland Cooper The fashion designer looked gorgeous in a houndstooth jacket and skirt over a crisp white shirt with a black tie and a coordinating pillbox hat.

10/ 11 © David Hartley/Shutterstock Georgia Toffolo The Made In Chelsea star donned a leopard print coat and a matching hat.

11/ 11 © David Hartley/Shutterstock Dame Jilly Cooper The British author was among the notable faces on day two of the Festival.