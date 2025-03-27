Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip release new photos weeks after birth of Princess Ines

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip are settling into life as a family-of-five, and had cause for another celebration on Wednesday, just weeks after welcoming their daughter, Princess Ines.

The Swedish royal couple's third child, Prince Julian, marked his fourth birthday on 26 March, with the palace sharing two new photographs of the youngster.

The images, posted on Carl Philip and Sofia's Instagram account, show the little prince smiling for the camera as he poses in an armchair at the family's home.

Julian, dressed in a white collared top with navy piping and a baby blue cardigan, was seen giggling with his hands over his mouth in the second shot.

© Instagram / @prinsparet Prince Julian turned four on 26 March

The caption read: "Today we celebrate our exuberant Julian who turns 4 years old."

The young royal is the image of his father, Prince Carl Philip, at a similar age, with his blonde hair.

© Instagram / @prinsparet Prince Julian giggled for the camera

A photograph of Carl Philip aged three, in 1982 shows the Swedish royal wearing a long-sleeved collared shirt, with a navy knitted vest.

© Sjoberg/imageBROKER/Shutterstock Prince Carl Philip of Sweden aged three in 1982

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are also parents to Prince Alexander, eight, and Prince Gabriel, seven.

The couple's daughter, Princess Ines, arrived on 7 February at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm.

The Swedish royal palace shared the first photograph of the tot on 10 February, hours after her name was announced by her grandfather, King Carl XVI Gustaf.

© Kungahuset / Princess Sofia The first photograph of Princess Ines

However, the monarch later apologised after he mistakenly said that her name was Princess Inse.

Princess Sofia: 5 surprising facts © Getty 1. Her yoga qualification Sofia became a qualified yoga instructor in New York in 2005 while also studying business development, going on to open her own studio and launch a clothing range. 2. Her three tattoos Sofia has a sun on her back, a butterfly on her ribcage, and a small ankle tattoo. 3. Her waitressing days Sofia worked as a waitress in New York pizzeria Serafina from 2055 to 2007 4. Her reality TV moment Sofia dallied with reality television in 2004, appearing in Paradise Hotel which saw singles living together in a luxury hotel. 5. Her modelling days Sofia was a model in her early 20s, appearing in magazines such as Vogue Scandinavia.

No royal title

Like her brothers, Princess Ines does not have a HRH title - in line with the King's decision on changes in the Royal House in 2019 - but she was made Duchess of Västerbotten.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia also shared the first snaps of their daughter with her three big brothers on 12 February.

Gabriel was pictured holding his baby sister on his lap as Alexander held her hand and Julian sweetly stroked her head.

© Instagram / @prinsparet The first photo of Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's four children together

"It turned out to be a perfect little quartet," their proud parent captioned the shots, adding: "Big and warm thanks for all the nice congratulations to our little Ines."

© Instagram / @prinsparet Julian sweetly kisses his baby sister on the head

Last week, Prince Carl Philip was pictured as he joined his sister, Crown Princess Victoria, and her husband, Prince Daniel, at the Annual Representatives Dinner at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

