Meghan Markle reveals secret struggle at home with 'sick' Archie and Lilibet

The Duchess of Sussex has opened up about her home life in Montecito, revealing how she recently took care of her two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet while they were poorly.

Meghan, 43, made the revelation in the second episode of her podcast titled Confessions of A Female Founder, which dropped on Tuesday.

Meghan and Prince Harry are doting parents to Archie and Lilibet

The former Suits actress spoke with Reshma Saujani, founder of non-profits Girls Who Code and Moms First, with the pair discussing how to redesign workplaces for women and how to make the hard choice to put your health before your work.

The Duchess also shared the latest anecdotes about her children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, explaining how she recently took care of them while they were recovering from RSV and influenza A. "My kids right now, one has RSV, the other has influenza A, I hear a little pitter patter of feet of their home from school, you know, cough sirup all night and rubbing the back," Meghan said.

Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet in 2021

"And this and you go and we still find a way to show up for both. But being able to be comfortable enough."

She went on to say: "And maybe that's to your earlier point, how we teach this generation who might not feel as inspired to do some of the change making that we know has been so fundamental is saying, no, just be honest in the journey of it and say, yeah, today I'm going to show up for you, but I'm showing up for you in my sweatshirt today because I've been up all night with my babies, but I'm still going to be able to show up for both because both matter..."

Elsewhere in the episode, Meghan touched on life at Kensington Palace. Recalling the last time she met with Reshma, the mother-of-two shared: "Yes, it would have been 2018. Pregnant with Archie at Kensington Palace."

Harry holding newborn baby Archie in 2019

In a candid moment, Meghan also asked Reshma about her miscarriage experience while setting up her non-profit organisation, Girls Who Code. "And I'll bring this up if you're comfortable talking about this," she began.

"I know you've spoken publicly about, as you were doing, Girls Who Code, all the interpersonal things that are happening for you at that time and the miscarriages that you've experienced.

"I've spoken about the miscarriage that we experienced. And I think in some parallel way, when you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for, and to be able to be okay at a certain point, to let something go, something go that you planned to love for a long time."

Episode one: Meghan's 'scary' post-partum story

In the first podcast episode which dropped last week, the Duchess revealed she suffered medical complications after childbirth, and had to cope with the "world" not knowing.

As she sat down to talk with her first guest, Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of dating platform Bumble, Meghan shared she had been diagnosed with post-partum pre-eclampsia following the birth of one of her children.

Meghan shared she suffered with post-partum pre-eclampsia after the birth of one of her children

The condition is similar to pre-eclampsia, which affects women during pregnancy – and involves high blood pressure, according to the Preeclampsia Foundation charity.

Recalling her experience, Meghan said: "It's so rare. And it's so scary."

"You're still trying to juggle all these things and the world doesn't know what is happening, quietly and in the quiet you are still trying to show up for people," she added.

Meghan launched her podcast on 8 April

"You’re still trying to show up, mostly for your children. But those things are huge medical scares."

Whitney said: "I remember after you delivered Archie and the whole world was waiting for his debut.

"I was just becoming a new mum and I was like, oh my god, how is this woman doing this.

Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of Bumble

"How is this woman putting on heels and going and debuting a child in this beautiful outfit in front of the entire world?

"I could barely face a doorbell delivery for takeout food. I was like, please don't look at me."

