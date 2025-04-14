Princess Lilibet just wore personalised PJs in cute home video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, Princess Lilibet, stole the show at the weekend as she appeared in an adorable at-home video with her brother, Prince Archie.

The short clip, which was posted on Meghan's Instagram Stories, showed the Duchess whipping up a hearty breakfast for her brood, comprising fresh fruit, pancakes, jam and eggs.

© Instagram Meghan Markle lives in Montecito with her husband Prince Harry and their two children

In a separate video, Meghan, 43, sweetly captured her daughter's reaction to Harry's gift brought back from his visit to Ukraine. In the footage, an excited Lilibet, three, could be seen sweetly handing out slices of sponge cake topped with sprinkles.

Take a look in the video below...

While her face was concealed from view, Lilibet's adorable pyjamas were visible in the clip. Embracing the Spring weather, the tot could be seen wearing a precious long-sleeved set peppered with pink and red roses and green sprigs.

Crafted by fashion label, Lake, the youngster's floral PJs are known as the 'Classic Red Elizabeth Floral' pyjamas - the perfect fit for Lilibet whose moniker is inspired by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

© Instagram The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed Lilibet in 2021

The tot's golden red curls were also briefly caught on camera, with one loose ringlet making an appearance towards the end of the clip. Prince Harry has previously spoken about his children's red hair and how they both inherited his family's "ginger gene".

© Getty Images Prince Harry previously described the Spencer gene as "very strong"

During an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, he divulged: "The Spencer gene is very, very strong. I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that should this go the distance and we have kids there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes, but I was wrong!"

© Instagram / @meghan Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have the most striking red hair like their father

Prince Harry's secret visit to Ukraine

Earlier this month, the Duke of Sussex made an unannounced trip to Ukraine as part of his ongoing work supporting injured veterans. During his visit, he toured the Superhumans Centre in Lviv, an orthopaedic clinic and rehabilitation centre for adults and children affected by the war in Ukraine.

Many of the services offered by the clinic include reconstructive surgery and psychological help, which is provided free of charge.

© Getty Images The royal visited Ukraine earlier this month

HELLO! understands he was invited by the organisation's CEO, Olga Rudneva, who had extended the invitation to the Duke on two separate occasions including during this year's Invictus Games.

As a former British Army captain, the Duke of Sussex has long supported former service personnel. Most notably, he set up the Invictus Games in 2014 to inspire recovery and to support the rehabilitation of wounded, injured and sick Service personnel.