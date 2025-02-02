Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at home
meghan carrying archie / harry with archie on his shoulders / meghan with newborn baby lilibet

12 best photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at home

Sweet home photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reside in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at home. While the Sussexes prefer to keep their lives under wraps a lot of the time, they have shared a few glimpses of their beautiful kids. See their family album of at-home snaps…

1/12

prince harry archie shoulders© Photo: Instagram

Prince Archie on Prince Harry's shoulders

In the Duke of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry was seen with his young son positioned on his shoulders, wearing an adorable blue sun hat and matching Crocs shoes. The Duke was smiling up at his son as they enjoyed the LA sunshine in their garden.

2/12

Archie in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's garden at their Montecito home© Netflix

Prince Archie picking oranges

Taken on the same day, a video clip showed Prince Archie collecting oranges from the ground at their idyllic home. He already had a basket half-full in the cute home video clip.

3/12

archie chickens

Prince Archie feeding the chickens

When Meghan appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show, she shared a photo of her son Prince Archie getting stuck into chores, inside the chicken coop. The tot was seen standing in Wellington boots with a basket in hand, either ready to feed the chickens or collect some eggs. While his face was not shown, the angle of the snap revealed his gorgeous head of hair.

4/12

archie baking© Photo: Disney+

Prince Archie baking with Meghan Markle's niece

The youngster appeared to be standing on a stool to reach the kitchen counter and he was seen helping mix a large bowl of cake mix, while Meghan's niece Ashleigh stabilised the bowl. The sweet bonding moment was also a chance for fans to admire the couple's country kitchen with two islands.

5/12

meghan door

Prince Archie with Meghan Markle at the front door

A poignant moment during their Netflix show was when Prince Harry had to leave his family behind for his grandfather, Prince Phillip's funeral. A heavily pregnant Meghan waved her husband off at the door, while cuddling her toddler.

6/12

Prince Harry and Meghan's garden has a hill which is perfect for water fun© Netflix

Prince Archie and Prince Harry on the slip 'n' slide

Showcasing what the family get up to on a nice summer's day, the father-son duo enjoyed a giant water slide on a hill in their back garden. It looked like so much fun for both of them.

7/12

Meghan Markle holding baby Princess Lilibet at Montecito mansion© Netflix

Princess Lilibet in her nursery

While Princess Lilibet was a little baby, Meghan cradled her swaddled newborn and snapped a selfie in her gorgeous nursery. In view was the bassinet cot, wooden ceiling beams, a dresser with a plant on top and two wooden doors.

8/12

lilibet crawling© Photo: Netflix

Princess Lilibet crawling in the grass

On another glorious summer day, a young Lilibet was seen crawling across the grass at their sprawling estate, heading towards their flowerbeds as her doting mother Meghan Markle kept a watchful eye. Lilibet was wearing a super-cute romper, grey cardigan and adorable bow headband.

9/12

meghan markle baby carrier netflix© Photo: Netflix

On another chicken coop mission, Meghan was captured wearing Princess Lilibet on her front as she scattered feed on the ground from a metal bucket. Her daughter sported a baby grow and knitted bobble hat for the outing.  

10/12

meghan markle walking through garden

Meghan shared a heartfelt tribute to her late dog Guy, which included a few family clips. In one of the snaps, her dog looked on as the Duchess strode through her garden with toddler Lilibet on her hip.

11/12

harry sofa reading

Prince Harry reading to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

In a very candid moment, Prince Harry was seen reading to his two children while sitting on their modern, white couch. Lilibet was a baby at the time and she was positioned on the Duke's lap, and she turned to her brother as they both enjoyed the story. It looked like Harry's reading sent his dogs to sleep though, as they were pictured snoozing on the sofa.

12/12

The photo was taking inside the family's Montecito home© Archewell

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

For Christmas 2024, Harry and Meghan sent a personal Christmas card out and one of their family snaps was of their two children running towards them in the grounds of their estate. The Sussexes had their arms outstretched in the picture-perfect moment.

