12 best photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reside in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at home. While the Sussexes prefer to keep their lives under wraps a lot of the time, they have shared a few glimpses of their beautiful kids. See their family album of at-home snaps…
1/12
Prince Archie on Prince Harry's shoulders
In the Duke of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry was seen with his young son positioned on his shoulders, wearing an adorable blue sun hat and matching Crocs shoes. The Duke was smiling up at his son as they enjoyed the LA sunshine in their garden.
2/12
Prince Archie picking oranges
Taken on the same day, a video clip showed Prince Archie collecting oranges from the ground at their idyllic home. He already had a basket half-full in the cute home video clip.
3/12
Prince Archie feeding the chickens
When Meghan appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show, she shared a photo of her son Prince Archie getting stuck into chores, inside the chicken coop. The tot was seen standing in Wellington boots with a basket in hand, either ready to feed the chickens or collect some eggs. While his face was not shown, the angle of the snap revealed his gorgeous head of hair.
4/12
Prince Archie baking with Meghan Markle's niece
The youngster appeared to be standing on a stool to reach the kitchen counter and he was seen helping mix a large bowl of cake mix, while Meghan's niece Ashleigh stabilised the bowl. The sweet bonding moment was also a chance for fans to admire the couple's country kitchen with two islands.
5/12
Prince Archie with Meghan Markle at the front door
A poignant moment during their Netflix show was when Prince Harry had to leave his family behind for his grandfather, Prince Phillip's funeral. A heavily pregnant Meghan waved her husband off at the door, while cuddling her toddler.
6/12
Prince Archie and Prince Harry on the slip 'n' slide
Showcasing what the family get up to on a nice summer's day, the father-son duo enjoyed a giant water slide on a hill in their back garden. It looked like so much fun for both of them.
7/12
Princess Lilibet in her nursery
While Princess Lilibet was a little baby, Meghan cradled her swaddled newborn and snapped a selfie in her gorgeous nursery. In view was the bassinet cot, wooden ceiling beams, a dresser with a plant on top and two wooden doors.
8/12
Princess Lilibet crawling in the grass
On another glorious summer day, a young Lilibet was seen crawling across the grass at their sprawling estate, heading towards their flowerbeds as her doting mother Meghan Markle kept a watchful eye. Lilibet was wearing a super-cute romper, grey cardigan and adorable bow headband.
9/12
On another chicken coop mission, Meghan was captured wearing Princess Lilibet on her front as she scattered feed on the ground from a metal bucket. Her daughter sported a baby grow and knitted bobble hat for the outing.
10/12
Meghan shared a heartfelt tribute to her late dog Guy, which included a few family clips. In one of the snaps, her dog looked on as the Duchess strode through her garden with toddler Lilibet on her hip.
11/12
Prince Harry reading to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
In a very candid moment, Prince Harry was seen reading to his two children while sitting on their modern, white couch. Lilibet was a baby at the time and she was positioned on the Duke's lap, and she turned to her brother as they both enjoyed the story. It looked like Harry's reading sent his dogs to sleep though, as they were pictured snoozing on the sofa.
12/12
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
For Christmas 2024, Harry and Meghan sent a personal Christmas card out and one of their family snaps was of their two children running towards them in the grounds of their estate. The Sussexes had their arms outstretched in the picture-perfect moment.