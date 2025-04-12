Prince Harry reunites with Meghan Markle, Archie and Lili in LA – and brings back special gift

Prince Harry is now back in Montecito, California, where he reunited with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan revealed the reunion on her Instagram Stories, as she shared clips of her getting breakfast ready for her family. The Duchess of Sussex baked pancakes, which dog Pula seemed very interested in, alongside a batch of fried eggs, fruit and jam from her As Ever brand.

However, in the final story, she revealed that her husband, Harry, had brought quite the treat back for his family. Click the video below to see what Harry brought back, and his sweet reaction to daughter Lilibet…

WATCH: See the moment Prince Harry reunites with family

Harry's travels

The father-of-two has been away from his family over the past week after arriving back in the United Kingdom last Sunday ahead of his court appearances. Harry was challenging the legal decision to remove his personal security.

As he left court on Wednesday, Harry told the Daily Telegraph that "people would be shocked by what's being held back," adding that his "worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case and that's really sad".

© Getty Images Harry was recently back in court

The newspaper reported that Harry suggested the decision was an attempt to prevent him and his wife from quitting as working royals and moving abroad – which Buckingham Palace sources have strongly denied.

Alongside a trip back to the UK, Harry also made a private visit to Ukraine, where he visited the Superhumans Center, an orthopaedic clinic in Lviv, which helps to rehabilitate injured military personnel and civilians.

© Superhumans Center Harry was also in Ukraine

HELLO! understands he was invited by the organisation's CEO, Olga Rudneva, who had extended the invitation to the Duke on two separate occasions including during this year's Invictus Games.

A spokesperson confirmed that Harry toured the centre, met patients and medical professionals and visited the surgical team to better understand the state-of-the-art services being provided.

Wider family reunion?

Despite his trip back home, Harry didn't reunite with his wider family. HELLO! understands that the King landed in the British capital at 10:30am on Sunday for a scheduled cancer treatment, therefore it was "not possible" for Harry to meet with him. The Duke didn't land in the UK until 3:30pm.

However, it appears there could be another reason preventing the royal family members to reunite.

© Getty King Charles and Prince Harry did not meet in London on Sunday

According to royal author Robert Hardman, Charles and Harry meeting up could pose "legal jeopardy" relating to Harry's ongoing court proceedings.

In the Mail's Palace Confidential, Robert said: "There is legal jeopardy which is the simple fact that here you have the son of the King suing the King's ministers in the King's court and that just creates all sorts of legal problems.

© PA Images via Getty Images A reunion could have impacted the court case

"It would only need Harry to have a conversation with his father and then afterwards let slip, 'Oh my dad said this or my dad said that' and as we know, he does repeat conversations quite readily.

"That could lead to all sorts of problems. It could actually bring down a court case because the king is the fount of justice. He has got to be very careful."

