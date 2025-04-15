King Frederik and Queen Mary in mourning as their close friend dies in tragic ski accident

King Frederik and Queen Mary are mourning the loss of their dear friend, Michael Halbye. The royal couple, who had been preparing for their daughter Princess Isabella's birthday celebrations on April 21, were devastated by the sudden and tragic news.

According to the Ritzau agency, Michael – a renowned businessman and close friend of King Frederik – died after a ski accident left him with internal bleeding. The incident took place in the Swiss region of Verbier. After receiving emergency care at the scene, Michael was airlifted to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, 12 April.

Issuing an official statement, Queen Mary paid tribute to her late friend.

"I received the news of Michael Halbye's sudden passing with great sadness," she began. "Michael Halbye was a person of rare positive energy, vast knowledge, and a strong commitment to making a difference for those outside the community. He was also my friend and will be missed by many. My thoughts are with his family and close friends."

King Frederik has yet to release a statement of his own. According to the Danish newspaper, Berlingske, the monarch had been introduced to Michael when he was still a prince.

Michael had been employed to teach the royal about the business world, and after a friendship blossomed, he continued to visit Frederik and Mary while serving as a board member of the latter's namesake foundation for more than 17 years.

Michael, who was a vice chair at Kirkbi (the investment firm behind Lego) for three years, has also been honoured in a tribute released by Thomas Kirk Kristiansen.

"It is with great sadness that we received the news of Michael's sudden passing. Our thoughts and care go to Michael's family and loved ones, who are now faced with having to process the unexpected loss of a man who in all facets of life has left a great and positive impression on those around him," the Chairman wrote.

"We will miss Michael as Vice Chairman but first and foremost as a person. May his memory be honoured."

While Queen Mary and King Frederik will be grieving their dear friend, they are expected to mark Princess Isabella's milestone birthday with a further celebration on April 15. Set to attend a performance in her honour at The Old Stage of The Royal Danish Theatre in Copenhagen, the duo will be joined by 1,000 young people between the ages of 17 and 24 at the theatre.