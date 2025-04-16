Queen Mary is a literal mermaid in shimmering tassel skirt for family celebration

Queen Mary of Denmark resembled a glistening mermaid on Tuesday evening as she stepped out to celebrate her daughter Princess Isabella's 18th birthday.

For the special family occasion, Mary, 53, dipped into the archives, recycling her black satin top and fringed sequin skirt from Malene Birger.

© Shutterstock The Danish royal looked radiant in a recycled outfit

Poignantly, Mary first debuted the look back in September 2007 when her daughter Isabella was just five months old. As a renowned outfit repeater, the Danish royal later revived the outfit in March 2024 at a Council of State Dinner held at Frederik VIII's Palace.

© Shutterstock Queen Mary revived her silver sequin skirt

Freshening up her ensemble, the mum-of-four completed her red-carpet look with a glittering jewellery set from the Danish Ruby Parure – the first set of major jewels she wore before her wedding to the-then Crown Prince Frederik in May 2004.

She wore her glossy brunette locks in a sleek style and highlighted her features with a radiant beauty blend, including a slick of rosy lipstick and fluttery mascara.

At Tuesday's glitzy concert, Mary was spotted beaming with pride as she supported her daughter on her big day. Photos from the event showed the proud mum smiling lovingly at Isabella who looked regal dressed in a sparkling midnight blue frock and chandelier earrings.

© Getty Images The Danish royals gathered to celebrate Princess Isabella's milestone 18th birthday

Looking elegant and relaxed, Isabella also wore a pair of her mother's diamond pendant earrings, purchased from Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers in 2017. Mary previously wore the jewels to Crown Prince Christian's 18th birthday celebrations in 2023.

The Australian-born royal was joined at the event by her husband King Frederik and their three other children: Crown Prince Christian, 19, Prince Vincent, 14, and Princess Josephine, 14.

© Shutterstock King Frederik, Queen Mary, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine at a birthday performance at the Royal Danish Theatre

Other family members joining them for the celebration included King Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim's sons, Count Felix and Count Nikolai, and Queen Mary's sister, Jane Stephens.

Also in attendance were the former queen, Margrethe, who donned a sumptuous magenta gown and an oversized furry stole, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece and Princess Benedikte.

Who is Princess Isabella?

Princess Isabella of Denmark, Countess of Monpezat, was born on 21 April 2007 at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen. She was the first girl born into the Danish royal family since the birth of her grand-aunt, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, in 1946. She is currently second-in-line to the Danish throne after her older brother, Crown Prince Christian.

She was christened on 1 July 2007 at the Royal Chapel of Fredensborg Palace. Frederik's first cousin, Princess Alexia of Greece and Denmark, and Queen Mathilde of Belgium were named as Princess Isabella's godmothers at her baptism.

© Getty Images Princess Isabella turns 18 on 21 April

Isabella is currently in the final year of her studies at Øregård Gymnasium in the Gentofte Municipality of Copenhagen. While it's not known which path Isabella will choose to take next, it seems likely that she'll follow in her brother Christian's footsteps and take a gap year.