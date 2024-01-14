Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Frederik and Queen Mary: Best photos from accession day
10 best photos from King Frederik and Queen Mary's accession day

Frederik X was proclaimed King on 14 January

Queen Margrethe's abdication and King Frederik's accession
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal CorrespondentLondon
The Danish monarchy has welcomed a new era as Crown Prince Frederik was proclaimed King on Sunday 14 January.

Frederik's wife will now be known as Queen Mary, while their eldest son has become Crown Prince Christian.

It was an emotional day for the Danish royal family as the country paid tribute to Queen Margrethe's 52-year reign as she formally abdicated at a Council of State meeting.

Shortly after his mother's abdication, Frederik appeared on the balcony at Christiansborg Palace where he was proclaimed King by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

He was visibly moved and blinked back tears as he delivered his first address as King.

Watch the moment below…

WATCH: Frederik and Mary make first appearance as King and Queen

See the highlights of Queen Margrethe's abdication and King Frederik's accession in the gallery below…

Queen Margrethe formally abdicates

Queen Margrethe signs a declaration of abdication© Getty

Queen Margrethe and her son, Frederik, exchanged small smiles as the Danish queen formally signed a declaration of abdication at the Council of State meeting.

Margrethe's last words as monarch

Queen Margrethe II standing behind her son King Frederik X of Denmark © Getty

A teary-eyed Margrethe stood up from her seat at the head of the table before turning back and delivering her last words as queen: "God Save The King!"

The end of an era

Queen Margrethe exits after abdication as King Frederik heads up the table© Getty

Photographers captioned this poignant shot of Margrethe exiting the room as Frederik took his place at the head of the table, with Crown Prince Christian moving into his spot, signifying his position as his father's heir.

Long live the King!

=The Crown Prince is formally proclaimed new Danish King Frederik X by the Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen© Getty

At Christiansborg Palace, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen proclaimed Frederik as King with the words: "Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II has abdicated, long live His Majesty King Frederik X."

First speech as King Frederik X

King Frederik gives his first address© Getty

An emotional King Frederik delivered his first address to the thousands of people who had gathered in front of the palace.

"My hope is to become a unifying king of tomorrow. It is a task I have approached all my life. It is a task I take on with pride, respect and joy," he declared.

The new King and Queen

Queen Mary and King Frederik wave to crowds after proclamation© Getty

The crowds broke into applause and cheers again as Queen Mary joined her husband on the balcony.  

Royal fashion

King Frederik smiles at Queen Mary after proclaimation© Getty

Australian-born Mary looked elegant in a white dress designed by Soeren Le Schmidt and sewn by Birgit Hallstein. Birgit was also chosen to sew Mary's wedding dress by Uffe Frank on her wedding day to the Danish prince in 2004. She accessorised with a ruby and diamond hair piece and matching earrings.

Sealed with a kiss

King Frederik and Queen Mary's children look on as their parents kiss© Getty

Echoing their wedding day kiss, with Frederik in his military uniform and Mary in white, the new King and Queen enjoyed a tender moment on the balcony, as their children looked on. 

Supported by their children

Princess Isabella, Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik X of Denmark, Queen Mary of Denmark, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent wave after the proclamation© Getty

King Frederik and Queen Mary were joined by their four children on the balcony – Crown Princess Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Christian, who is in the last year of his secondary education, donned a suit as he is yet to undergo any military training.

Meanwhile, Isabella looked elegant in a scarlet Carolina Herrera ensemble while Josephine wore a double-breasted coat.

Welcome home

Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark wave from the balcony of Amalienborg© Getty

King Frederik and Queen Mary made a second balcony appearance as they returned home to Frederick VIII's Palace at Amalienborg.

