10 best photos from King Frederik and Queen Mary's accession day

The Danish monarchy has welcomed a new era as Crown Prince Frederik was proclaimed King on Sunday 14 January.

Frederik's wife will now be known as Queen Mary, while their eldest son has become Crown Prince Christian.

It was an emotional day for the Danish royal family as the country paid tribute to Queen Margrethe's 52-year reign as she formally abdicated at a Council of State meeting.

Shortly after his mother's abdication, Frederik appeared on the balcony at Christiansborg Palace where he was proclaimed King by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

He was visibly moved and blinked back tears as he delivered his first address as King.

Queen Margrethe formally abdicates © Getty Queen Margrethe and her son, Frederik, exchanged small smiles as the Danish queen formally signed a declaration of abdication at the Council of State meeting.

Margrethe's last words as monarch © Getty A teary-eyed Margrethe stood up from her seat at the head of the table before turning back and delivering her last words as queen: "God Save The King!"

The end of an era © Getty Photographers captioned this poignant shot of Margrethe exiting the room as Frederik took his place at the head of the table, with Crown Prince Christian moving into his spot, signifying his position as his father's heir.

Long live the King! © Getty At Christiansborg Palace, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen proclaimed Frederik as King with the words: "Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II has abdicated, long live His Majesty King Frederik X."



First speech as King Frederik X © Getty An emotional King Frederik delivered his first address to the thousands of people who had gathered in front of the palace. "My hope is to become a unifying king of tomorrow. It is a task I have approached all my life. It is a task I take on with pride, respect and joy," he declared.

The new King and Queen © Getty The crowds broke into applause and cheers again as Queen Mary joined her husband on the balcony.



Royal fashion © Getty Australian-born Mary looked elegant in a white dress designed by Soeren Le Schmidt and sewn by Birgit Hallstein. Birgit was also chosen to sew Mary's wedding dress by Uffe Frank on her wedding day to the Danish prince in 2004. She accessorised with a ruby and diamond hair piece and matching earrings.



Sealed with a kiss © Getty Echoing their wedding day kiss, with Frederik in his military uniform and Mary in white, the new King and Queen enjoyed a tender moment on the balcony, as their children looked on.

Supported by their children © Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary were joined by their four children on the balcony – Crown Princess Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. Christian, who is in the last year of his secondary education, donned a suit as he is yet to undergo any military training. Meanwhile, Isabella looked elegant in a scarlet Carolina Herrera ensemble while Josephine wore a double-breasted coat.