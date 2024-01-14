10 best photos from King Frederik and Queen Mary's accession day

Photographers captioned this poignant shot of Margrethe exiting the room as Frederik took his place at the head of the table, with Crown Prince Christian moving into his spot, signifying his position as his father's heir.
Long live the King!
At Christiansborg Palace, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen proclaimed Frederik as King with the words: "Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II has abdicated, long live His Majesty King Frederik X."
First speech as King Frederik X
An emotional King Frederik delivered his first address to the thousands of people who had gathered in front of the palace.
"My hope is to become a unifying king of tomorrow. It is a task I have approached all my life. It is a task I take on with pride, respect and joy," he declared.
The new King and Queen
The crowds broke into applause and cheers again as Queen Mary joined her husband on the balcony.
Royal fashion
Australian-born Mary looked elegant in a white dress designed by Soeren Le Schmidt and sewn by Birgit Hallstein. Birgit was also chosen to sew Mary's wedding dress by Uffe Frank on her wedding day to the Danish prince in 2004. She accessorised with a ruby and diamond hair piece and matching earrings.
Sealed with a kiss
Echoing their wedding day kiss, with Frederik in his military uniform and Mary in white, the new King and Queen enjoyed a tender moment on the balcony, as their children looked on.
Supported by their children
King Frederik and Queen Mary were joined by their four children on the balcony – Crown Princess Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.
Christian, who is in the last year of his secondary education, donned a suit as he is yet to undergo any military training.
Meanwhile, Isabella looked elegant in a scarlet Carolina Herrera ensemble while Josephine wore a double-breasted coat.
Welcome home
King Frederik and Queen Mary made a second balcony appearance as they returned home to Frederick VIII's Palace at Amalienborg.