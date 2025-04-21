Lady Kitty Spencer shares rare photo of daughter Athena - see her adorable Easter outfit

Lady Kitty Spencer just melted hearts with a sweet glimpse into her Easter celebrations, and this time, it was her adorable daughter Athena who stole the show.

The model and aristocrat, 34, shared a rare photo of her little girl on Instagram, dressed as the most darling Easter bunny we’ve ever seen.

With her back to the camera, Athena was captured running through a sun-dappled park in a pastel floral dress, complete with white trainers, a fuzzy pom-pom tail, and oversized bunny ears perched perfectly on her blonde curls.

The image was simply captioned, "My Easter Bunny," and fans were quick to gush over the picture-perfect moment.

Kitty, who is one of the late Princess Diana’s nieces, has been carefully selective about what she shares publicly since becoming a mum.

She only announced Athena’s arrival in March this year and has kept her daughter's face hidden in photos..

In a recent interview with Tatler, Kitty opened up about life with Athena, describing her as "very outdoorsy and like a spinning top."

Close knit family

She also revealed how close her daughter is to her twin aunts, Amelia and Eliza Spencer. "She certainly has two doting, laughing aunts, who say they are 'steering her in our direction'," Kitty shared, adding that the three of them are so bonded, it feels like Athena has become a triplet herself.

"When the girls are on the phone and she doesn't want them to go, she pulls out her whole repertoire of tricks."

It’s clear Athena is already surrounded by love, and her Easter outfit only added to her growing reputation as a scene-stealer in the Spencer family.

In fact, Kitty revealed that her daughter is a little Taurus, with her second birthday fast approaching later this month.

Since becoming a mum, Kitty has taken a step back from her usually busy modelling schedule to focus on family life with husband Michael Lewis.

The couple married in a breathtaking ceremony in Italy in July 2021, and Athena is their first child together. “I'm doing a lot less now that I've got my little girl,” she admitted.