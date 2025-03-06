Princess Beatrice is glowing in first outing since welcoming baby Athena

Princess Beatrice made her first return to public life since giving birth to her second child, Athena Elizabeth, who was born prematurely in January.

The 36-year-old was glowing on Thursday night at the Victoria and Albert Museum in her Self Portrait tailored knit midi dress in an elegant cream hue, which featured bow detailing on the bodice.

She paired the look with beige Jennifer Chamandi heels and a Roger Vivier silver clutch to complete the outfit.

Beatrice opted to wear her brunette locks down in soft waves, and chose a blush-pink lip colour that made her eyes pop.

She was accompanied by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who looked dapper in a black suit and bow tie.

The couple attended the Borne's Wonderland gala, which helps raise funds for research into preventing premature births, an issue close to home for the Princess.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images The Princess made her first public appearance since giving birth to Athena

Beatrice and Edo welcomed baby Athena in January, several weeks earlier than her due date. The Princess shared how important it was for her to support the charity in the wake of her daughter's arrival.

"The work that Borne is undertaking is something that is incredibly close and personal to me following the recent birth of my daughter," she shared at the event.

"Every year in the UK, 60,000 babies are delivered too soon, with little information or research as to why this is. That is why I am really looking forward to supporting Borne and its programme of groundbreaking research, which I hope will help thousands of parents and children in the future."

© PA Images via Getty Images The couple attended the Borne's Wonderland gala at the V&A Museum

They announced her swift arrival via social media, writing a sweet message of joy below a picture of the new baby sleeping quietly.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57 pm. The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces," the announcement read.

"Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

© PA Images via Getty Images Her last public appearance was on Christmas Day with the Royal Family

"Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care," they added. "Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena's older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna."

Edo has an eight-year-old son, Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf, with his ex-fiancée, Dara Huang. Beatrice and her husband welcomed their first child together, Sienna, who shares her new sister's middle name in honour of Queen Elizabeth, in September 2021.

After welcoming his third child, Edo took to social media to share his immense joy at Athena's arrival. "Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. We welcomed baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect," he wrote, alongside a photo of the newborn.

© Instagram The couple shared their joy at Athena's arrival via social media

"We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her. Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena."

He added: "A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time."

Princess Beatrice has been recovering and spending time with her family's newest addition since January; before her appearance on Thursday night, she has not stepped out publicly since Christmas Day, when she joined her family in Sandringham's St Mary Magdalene Church.

