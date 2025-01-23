Lady Kitty Spencer shares unexpected details about birth of daughter Athena

Lady Kitty Spencer has shared an incredibly rare insight into her motherhood journey with her daughter, Athena.

During a joint Tatler interview with her twin sisters Eliza and Amelia, Princess Diana's niece made several revelations about her little girl, including details surrounding her birth date.

© Shutterstock Lady Kitty Spencer is a doting mother of one

Kitty, 34, who only announced news of her daughter's birth in March 2024, told the publication that Athena is a "little Taurus" who turns two in April. Given that those with the Taurus zodiac sign are born between 20 April and 20 May, Athena's date of birth must lie between 20 April and 30 April.

Elsewhere, Kitty, who shares Athena with her husband Michael Lewis, spoke about Athena's personality as well as her bond with aunties Eliza and Amelia.

© Instagram The model shares Athena with her husband Michael Lewis

"[She] is very outdoorsy and like a spinning top," she revealed, before adding: "She certainly has two doting, laughing aunts, who say they are 'steering her in our direction'.

© Luc Braquet The Spencer sisters posing on the front cover of Tatler

Kitty continued: "She's very similar to the twins. It's so funny…. So cool for her when she has these two aunts that come bursting through the door. I don't think she thinks there's an age gap… So there's actually a triplet there for them. When the girls are on the phone and she doesn't want them to go, she pulls out her whole repertoire of tricks."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Lady Kitty Spencer shares 'precious moment' with baby Athena

Elsewhere, Earl Spencer's daughter spoke about how she juggles her work with her social life. "I do a lot less than I did now that I've got my little girl," she said.

"I'm much more selective because it's not really free time any more. I've got to really want to do something… I'm happy with the balance."

Kitty and her husband Michael, 65, wed in July 2021 at the Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Italy. Their wedding celebrations lasted for three days and was a star-studded affair with the likes of singer Pixie Lott and the Marchioness of Bath in attendance.

On her special day, model Kitty looked sublime in a bespoke dress crafted by Stefano and Domenico.

The pair, who are notoriously private about their personal lives, confirmed the arrival of their daughter on social media in a post shared in 2024 to mark Mother's Day. Alongside the heartwarming beach clip, Kitty wrote: "It's the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day to those who celebrate today."

© Getty Images Princess Diana's niece tends to keep her family out of the spotlight

She later revealed her little girl's name in June that year via Instagram. Alongside a heartwarming back-and-white image that showed Kitty sweetly kissing her daughter's head, the mother-of-one wrote: "Athena watching the world go by."

See the full feature in the March issue of Tatler available via digital download and on newsstands from Thursday 30th January.