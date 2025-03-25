Princess Rajwa stuns as she enjoys rare outing with Crown Prince Hussein

Princess Rajwa was glowing as she stepped out with her husband, Crown Prince Hussein, to spend time with a group of Jordanian children.

The Princess looked incredible in her sandy-brown, flowing outfit, complete with a brown handbag to match.

She opted to wear her glossy tresses in artful waves down her back, and added elegant gold earrings, looking every inch a royal.

Her husband sported a simpler outfit with black pants and a black polo T-shirt as he walked beside his wife.

"Rajwa and I were overjoyed to share today's iftar with children from orphan care homes," the Crown Prince wrote via Instagram, alongside a series of photos from their outing.

Iftar is the evening meal that Muslims eat to break their daily fast during Ramadan and acts as an opportunity to spend time with loved ones and the community.

The pair attended the iftar at the Children's Museum in Amman, where kids from 14 different social welfare centres across Jordan could play with the interactive exhibits and meet the royals.

The event also aimed to encourage the children to problem-solve through learning stations.

As Princess Rajwa sat with some of the older kids and spoke with them over her meal, the Crown Prince took photos with other children and held their hands as he walked through the museum.

© Handout The Crown Prince and Princess joined the children for iftar

The couple seemed right at home at the event and were clearly putting their new parenting skills to good use.

They welcomed their first child, Princess Iman, in August 2024, and have been besotted with their baby ever since.

The Prince and Princess shared their happiness with our sister publication, HELLO! Arabia, after welcoming their new arrival.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock The couple welcomed their daughter in August

"We are overjoyed to begin this new chapter in our lives," they said. "Our family is growing, and we are excited to welcome our little one into the world."

Iman's name means 'faith' or 'belief' in Arabic, and is also a tribute to Prince Hussein's younger sister, who shares the same moniker.

The 30-year-old wrote a sweet message to his wife on her first Mother's Day, which is celebrated on March 21 in Jordan.

© Alamy Prince Hussein shared a tribute to his wife on Mother's Day

"To my beloved mother and my loving wife, your presence fills our lives with joy, and your love is the true meaning of giving. Happy Mother's Day," he gushed.

His mother, Queen Rania, was overjoyed at the arrival of her first grandchild, and took to social media to share her delight. "Iman, you've already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier," she said.

Just six months later, their family expanded when Princess Rajwa's sister-in-law, Princess Iman, gave birth to her first child, Princess Amina.

© Instagram / @queenrania Queen Rania was overjoyed at the new arrival

"My darling Iman is now a mother," the Queen shared. "We're grateful and overjoyed to meet Amina, our family's newest blessing. Congratulations Jameel and Iman – may God bless you and your precious little girl."

Prince Hussein couldn't have been happier that his child would grow up so close in age to her cousin, and took to social media to share his joy.

"Welcome to the family, Amina!" he exclaimed. "May you be a source of joy for your parents and a loving sister and lifelong companion to my daughter."

