King Charles makes sombre change for Windsor Castle appearance
king charles in navy suit © Getty Images

The monarch met with New Zealand's prime minister on Monday

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
King Charles paid tribute to Pope Francis as he met with New Zealand's Prime Minister at Windsor Castle on Easter Monday.

While the monarch boasts a quirky collection of ties, Charles, who is head of the Church of England, opted for a sombre black tie as a mark of respect.

King Charles III during an audience with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, at Windsor Castle© Getty Images
King Charles III during an audience with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, at Windsor Castle

New Zealand's premier, Christopher Luxon, also donned a black tie during his Windsor audience.

The pontiff passed away early on Monday morning, aged 88, following a battle with ill health. The Vatican said that he died from a stroke and heart failure.

Britain's King Charles III talks with New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, during an audience at Windsor Castle, in Windsor© Getty Images
King Charles III donned a black tie as a mark of respect

His death was confirmed via a statement from a senior Vatican official which read: "At 7.35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.

"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalised. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune."

Charles and Camilla's meeting with the pope 

King Charles and Queen Camilla met with Pope Francis during their recent state visit to Italy and the Vatican. Following their private audience, an official photo was released, accompanied by the caption: "A special moment for Their Majesties as they privately met His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican yesterday.

In this handout image supplied by the Vatican on April 10, King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet Pope Francis during day three of their State visit to The Republic of Italy© Getty Images
King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a private meeting with Pope Francis in Rome

"The King and Queen were deeply touched by The Pope’s kind remarks about their 20th wedding anniversary and honoured to be able to share their best wishes to him in person."

In the wake of Pope Francis' death, the royal couple issued a heartfelt message in which they expressed their "profound sympathy" and praised his "compassion" as well as his "work and care for both people and planet".

Pope Francis greets and blesses the faithful from the balcony of the Gemelli hospital where has been hospitalized. © Getty Images
Pope Francis died aged 88 on Easter Monday

The statement in full read: "My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis. Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry.

"His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others.

pope during visit to the Philippines © Getty Images
Pope Francis during a visit to the Philippines in 2015

"His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world. Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many.

"The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month.

"We end our most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ."

