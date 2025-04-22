 Princess Isabella is the ultimate 'modern Princess' as she breaks royal protocol in milestone photo 

Princess Isabella of Denmark turned 18 on Monday and to mark the occasion a series of beautiful photos of the royal were shared.

Following her dazzling official portraits, on Tuesday, the royal household posted a behind-the-scenes shot of the Princess which saw her break royal protocol.

The image in question saw Isabella looking impeccable, wearing a striking tangerine gown and dazzling tiara.

In her hand, the royal was holding her iphone which was covered in an on-trend burgundy case.

Alongside the image was a message from the birthday girl which read: "Thank you so much to everyone who helped me celebrate my 18th birthday. It has been really nice that so many people have spent their time, thought and effort to make my day so special. This means a lot to me."

Fans praised the "modern Princess" in the comments. One penned: "Does the dress have pockets for the phone? What a beautiful photo of a modern princess."

Meanwhile, a second added: "Fantastic picture with a twinkle in the eyes and telephone in hand. Real youth." A third penned: "Love everything about it. The big, beautiful smile, the fantastic dress and all the jewellery - and then a typical teenager's indispensable companion: an iPhone."

Family heirloom

The Princess was a vision in the birthday photos, covered in beautiful royal accessories including the glittering Daisy Bandeau Tiara.

The special piece, which originally belonged to Isabella's great-great-grandmother Princess Margaret of Connaught, featured small turquoise, pearl and diamond 'flowers'.

The special piece has been worn by several members of the royal family, including Isabella’s grandmother Queen Margrethe and her cousin Princess Theodora of Greece.

Completing her accessory portfolio was a pair of matching turquoise earrings.

Alongside the images shared on Monday were the words: "18 years ago today Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella was born. The birthday itself is marked with the publication of the Princess's first official gala portraits.

"The Princess is photographed in the Knight's Hall of Frederick VIII's Palace in Amalienborg, and in the portraits Her Royal Highness wears the Order of the Elephant with a star chest, a turquoise and diamonds tiara and a miniature Order portrait of her father, His Majesty the King."

Isabella's birthday celebrations

To ring in her 18th trip around the sun, the royal is believed to have celebrated with a a small private gathering with her family planned for her birthday, following her big party on 11 April which saw her surrounded by her royal family members at a glitzy concert.

© Shutterstock Queen Mary and Princess Isabella at her 18th birthday celebrations

Around 1,000 guests were invited to the celebrations, which are rumoured to have cost over £32,500.