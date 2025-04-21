Princess Isabella dazzles in official 18th birthday portraits - and shows off gifted tiara

Turning 18 is always a special moment, and for royals it’s particularly significant, marked with official portraits to celebrate their coming of age.

Denmark's Princess Isabella rang in her birthday on Monday 21 April, and the royal household released her official gala photographs to honour the occasion.

The eldest daughter of King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark looked stunning in the portraits, which were taken at Knight's Hall of Frederick VIII's Palace in Amalienborg.

She wore a floor-length orange gown with turquoise and diamond earrings, and a gorgeous matching sparkling tiara, which originally belonged to her great-great grandmother, Queen Margrethe of Sweden.

The Daisy Bandeau Tiara features small turquoise, pearl and diamond 'flowers' and has previously been worn by several members of the royal family, including Isabella’s grandmother Queen Margrethe and her cousin Princess Theodora of Greece.

Sharing the portraits on the Denmark Royal Family’s official Instagram account, the caption read: "18 years ago today Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella was born. The birthday itself is marked with the publication of the Princess's first official gala portraits.

"The Princess is photographed in the Knight's Hall of Frederick VIII's Palace in Amalienborg, and in the portraits Her Royal Highness wears the Order of the Elephant with a star chest, a turquoise and diamonds tiara and a miniature Order portrait of her father, His Majesty the King."

Several days earlier, the family shared a post full of sweet photos of Isabella as a baby and a young child, with lots of previously unseen pictures.

"Small glimpses from a child to 18 years old," they wrote. "In honor of Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday on Monday, Their Majesties The King and Queen are sharing a selection of memories from the family’s digital photo album."

Princess Isabella is said to have a small private gathering with her family planned for her birthday, following her big party on 11 April. Around 1,000 guests were invited to the celebrations, which are rumoured to have cost over £32,500.

The birthday girl looked every inch a Princess in her glittering Jesper Hovring ball gown and her mother's much-loved diamond fringe earrings.