Queen Letizia and King Felipe reunite with Queen Sofia for emotional new outing 

King Felipe and Queen Letizia made a sombre visit to The Apostolic Nunciature of Madrid to pay tribute to Pope Francis.

The Spanish royal couple were all dressed respectfully in black as they arrived at the ecclesiastical office of the Catholic Church in the Spanish capital.

They were joined by Felipe's mother, Queen Sofia, 86, with the trio greeting each other affectionately before heading inside the building to sign the book of condolence for the death of the late pontiff.

© Getty Queen Letizia greeted her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia, with a kiss on each cheek

"Our most heartfelt condolences to the figure and personality of His Holiness, Pope Francis, who transcends the ecclesiastical dimension; and our total admiration and respect for his total dedication to the evangelical task until the last breath of his life," King Felipe wrote.

The Spanish king and queen met with Pope Francis in 2014, a year into his reign.

© Getty Images King Felipe and Queen Letizia met the Pope in Vatican City in 2014

Felipe, 57, and Letizia, 52, continued to wear mourning attire on Tuesday afternoon as they hosted an official lunch for the "Miguel De Cervantes" award at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

Tribute to Pope Francis

It comes after the Spanish monarch sent a touching message to His Most Reverend Eminence Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the Sacred College of Cardinals following the death of Pope Francis on 21 April, aged 88.

Felipe wrote: "Upon receiving, with profound sadness, the news of the death of His Holiness Pope Francis, I wish to convey to you, on behalf of myself, the Government, and the people of Spain, our deepest condolences.

© Getty King Felipe paid a touching tribute to the Pope

"Throughout his pontificate, His Holiness, Pope Francis, has borne witness to the importance of love of neighbour, fraternity, and social friendship for the world of our century.

"We will always continue to be inspired by his conviction in the need to bring encouragement and comfort to the poorest and most needy, and by the importance he placed on dialogue and consensus in achieving a more just and united world.

"In light of our grief over his loss, the Queen and the entire Royal Family join me in conveying to the entire Catholic Church our condolences and affection, as well as our prayers for his eternal rest.

© Getty Images The Pope died on Easter Monday

The Vatican announced the Pope died following a stroke on Easter Monday, less than 24 hours after he made a public appearance at St Peter's Square to lead an Easter address.

The pontiff, who was born in 1936 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was elected in 2013.

His funeral will take place at the Vatican on Saturday, with world leaders and royals from around the globe expected to attend, including King Felipe and Queen Letizia, the Prince of Wales, and King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB