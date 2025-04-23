Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi forced to spend time apart from Princess Beatrice

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has jetted off to New York without his royal wife Princess Beatrice.

The interior designer, 41, touched down in the US capital on Tuesday and upon his arrival posted a series of snaps live from the Big Apple.

Edoardo shared a photo of Brooklyn Bridge after touching down in the US capital

"Good morning NYC" he penned alongside a sunrise snap of the Brooklyn Bridge before documenting his morning coffee run.

Whilst it hasn't been confirmed why Edoardo is in the US, it's likely he is overseas for work.

Meanwhile, Beatrice is in the UK ahead of her visit to hospital on Wednesday on behalf of the Teenage Cancer Trust

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice will be at home in the UK ahead of her visit to a cancer unit supported by the Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT) on Wednesday which she will attend with her mum Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Eugenie.

The Duchess of York is a proud patron of the organisation and is currently backing a campaign to improve teenage cancer care.

© Instagram The "tripod" will be visiting the hospital together

Writing in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust’s campaign, #AndYoungPeople, Sarah penned in the Times: "I was 63 when I was diagnosed with cancer for the first time and cancer at any age is traumatic.

"But as adults we have maturity and life experience to help us advocate for ourselves and cope with challenges. We can seek help if we need it and most importantly our voices are, sadly, often taken more seriously."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Sarah was diagnosed with two cancers in 2023 and 2024 but has thankfully is "all clear" according to Beatrice

"One group I feel is consistently neglected by those developing health plans and policies is teenagers and young people.” Consequently, she said, they had in the past ­received treatment not ­tailored to their age, on wards with people decades older than them, or on children’s wards where they might not even fit in the bed."

The visit from the royal trio comes as the campaign is being officially launched with an open letter to Wes Streeting, the health secretary.

The letter will ask for teens to be considered in the National Cancer Plan for England, including supporting them to receive fast diagnoses, better access to clinical trials and better mental health support.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Beatrice and Eugenie's support for Sarah

If one thing is for sure it's that Sarah's girls have been an anchor of support during her own journey with cancer.

During an exclusive interview with HELLO! Sarah praised Beatrice and Eugenie's constant support, revealing: "They support me through thick and thin, not least my recent illness. We call each other 'The Tripod' because we prop each other up, come what may."

© Instagram The mother-daughter trio share a very close relationship

Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and then with malignant melanoma in January 2024.

Thankfully, in May 2024, Beatrice revealed that her mum was "all clear" and "thriving" at 64.