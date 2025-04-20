Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie looks so grown up in new Easter photos with mum Dara
Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie looks so grown up in new Easter photos with mum Dara
split image showing princess beatrice with wolfie and dara huang with wolfie © Getty Images/Instagram

Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie looks so grown up in new Easter photos with mum Dara

Dara shares 'Wolfie' with her ex, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi 

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice's stepson 'Wolfie' is currently in Florida with his mother Dara Huang for the Easter break.

In a post shared to Instagram on Sunday, Dara, who shares Wolfie with her ex, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, uploaded a series of photos and video clips sharing a glimpse inside their sun-soaked family trip.

young boy making Lego structure with grandma© Instagram
During their Easter break, Wolfie showed off his impressive Lego skills

The mother-son duo visited Dara's parents where they got stuck in with an array of wholesome activities such as cooking. One clip showed Wolfie building a Lego structure, while a second showed the designer and architect bonding with her father as he grilled dinner outside. 

In the sweet clip, Wolfie looked so grown up as he confidently told his grandfather: "Don't worry, I can do it," in reference to the sea of colourful Lego blocks laid out on the table. 

young boy wearing personalised baseball cap© Instagram
The youngster also created a personalised baseball cap

Elsewhere, Dara posted a snapshot on her Instagram Stories that showed her son sporting a blue-and-white baseball cap adorned with an array of colorful patches including a slice of pizza, an electric bolt and a turquoise fluffy 'W'.

A caption alongside the image read: "This is the 'I'm too cool for school' look. Wolfie actually made this all by himself. I had no idea, but I heard it's a trend. Can anyone confirm this? Clearly, mom is not cool anymore."

Dara's fans and friends inundated the comments section with heartwarming messages. One wrote: "Happy Easter to you and your parents and Wolfie," while a second noted: "Happy Easter! Lots of happiness to you and your family."

Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf holding his mum's hand with suitcase walking through airport© Instagram
Edoardo's eldest child, whom he shares with Dara Huang, is spending Easter in Florida with is mother

The architect shares Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf with her ex-fiance, Edoardo. The pair were previously engaged before parting ways in 2018, two years after welcoming their son.

Edoardo, Beatrice and Dara all remain on excellent terms, with Wolfie frequently splitting his time between the UK and the US.

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Christopher Woolf walking© Getty Images
Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Christopher Woolf on Christmas Day in 2024

On the subject of co-parenting, Dara previously told Harper's Bazaar: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier.'"

Family gathering in Windsor

Beatrice and Edoardo are celebrating Easter in the UK with their two daughters Sienna and Athena. On Easter Sunday, the couple joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at the traditional church service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

For the Spring outing, Beatrice, 36, looked beautiful in a revived bottle-green dress from Beulah London. She paired the A-line frock with matching green satin block heels, a shimmering gold lattice headband from Justine Bradley-Hill millinery and a Chanel handbag in black.

couple walking to church© Getty Images
Princess Beatrice was joined by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Easter Sunday service

Edoardo, meanwhile, looked dapper in a smart blue suit and a lemon-yellow tie. The pair were joined by a plethora of royals including Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, with their son James, and Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

Noticeably absent, nonetheless, were the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children who are spending the Easter weekend at their property in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

