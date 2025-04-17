Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares 'formal' room inside Chelsea townhouse

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is busier than ever. The British businessman, who recently welcomed his baby daughter, Athena, with Princess Beatrice, has been juggling fatherhood with his high-profile role as the CEO of Banda Property.

Revered for his work as a developer, Edoardo, 41, and his team have been sharing updates from the company on Instagram, not to mention glimpses inside the beautiful homes that they've been curating.

While Banda works with properties all over the world, this week the focus was on the affluent borough of Kensington and Chelsea. Adding to his ever-growing portfolio, Edoardo revealed that he'd completed work on the 'formal living room' inside Whistler Townhouse.

Speaking about the project, Edoardo told Chelsea Barracks that he enjoyed having so much freedom. "What excites us is how the old and new play out together. And you haven't got the constraints that we often have in working with big listed townhouses in Chelsea or Belgravia. So you have a lot more freedom to create a modern family space that really works for today's world."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi founded Banda Property in 2007

Designed with a muted and refined colour scheme, the spacious abode had been filled with dusky rose sofas, a marble fireplace, dark wooden furniture, and a statement brass light fixture.

Flooded with light which reflects off the mirrored shelving, Edoardo and team Banda have created a truly atmospheric and relaxing retreat for families.

A family man himself, Edoardo is a proud father of three. As well as his newborn daughter, Athena, the executive also shares three-year-old Sienna Elizabeth with Beatrice and is a proud dad to his eldest, Christopher 'Wolfie' Mapelli Mozzi, whom he welcomed with his ex-partner, Dara Huang.

© Getty Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son Christopher Woolf

Beatrice and Edoardo, who married in 2020, have been raising their young family outside of London, with the CEO regularly commuting into London for work. Together they share a £3.5 million Cotswolds farmhouse, which they purchased in 2021, and it's equipped with six bedrooms, a private swimming pool and on-site tennis courts.

© Getty The couple resides in the Cotswolds

For Edoardo, property has always been a keen passion, and he launched his company when he was just 23 in 2007, years before meeting Princess Beatrice. Following Banda's inception, Edoardo has since overseen the design of approximately 300 luxury homes in London, with properties often selling for over £38 million. He considers his profession "a real privilege".

"A lot of people probably tell their clients what they want to hear, but from day one, we're very, very honest," he shared with AD Middle East.

"I love [old] things that have been restored; human-made rather than machine-made – they've got soul, they've got energy. That's got far more value," he reiterated in an interview from his current home.