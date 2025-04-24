Princess Kate to embark upon 'meaningful personal journey' in 2025

The Princess of Wales is set to embark upon a "meaningful personal journey" in 2025, according to the stars.

Princess Diana's much-trusted astrologer, Debbie Frank, has revealed what is next for the Princess following one of the most challenging periods in her life.

Per the astrologer, the mother-of-three is "rising to the top" and "climbing her own spiritual mountain" all whilst discovering the power of nature.

"On Kate's visit to the lakes, we were allowed for the first time beyond the velvet rope of the self-disciplined, mature and resilient outer expression of her Capricorn sun sign," Debbie told HELLO!.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales is set to embark on a "meaningful personal journey" in 2025, according to the stars

"Capricorn is an earth sign, renowned for being grounded and possessing an affinity with the natural world and the five senses. Clearly, Kate feels that the great outdoors rejuvenates her.

"But more than that, it's her Moon in sensitive Cancer that needs to feel emotionally connected to the personal and natural energies that feed her soul – even better when she can include young people or her children in this experience.

© Getty Images The royal has been making a slow return to public duties

"This insight reveals that Kate is not only rising to the top like a true Capricorn, but is also climbing her own spiritual mountain and, in the process, experiencing a spiritual rebirth."

Debbie continued: "Kate has logged into her own spiritual ascension, which is the deeper purpose of being born under the sign of Capricorn. She's also discovering the nurturing power of nature for spiritual and personal sustenance – a gem she is passing on to others.

© Getty Images The royal mother-of-three has spoken about the healing power of nature on several occasions

"Over the coming year, Jupiter will light up Kate's capacity for joy through nurturing this spiritual side of herself. We're likely to be given more glimpses into her meaningful personal journey."

The healing power of nature

Earlier this month, Princess Kate spoke about the healing power of nature and how it's brought her a sense of peace as she recovers from cancer. During a visit to the Lake District, she said: "I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection, I suppose, [being in] these environments. Not everyone has that same relationship, perhaps, with nature. But it is so meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world."

© Kensington Palace Princess Kate travelled to the Lake District to meet with Scouts

Back in July last year, meanwhile, Kate praised the natural world during a visit to the Natural History Museum. In a post shared to social media, she penned: "I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy."

And more recently in March, the royal wrote a Mother's Day message in which she described nature as a "sanctuary". Her personal message read: "Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother's Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life."