Prince William and Princess Kate just revealed they will spend anniversary night in charming cottage

The Prince and Princess of Wales will spend the night of their wedding anniversary in a self-catered holiday cottage on the Isle of Mull.

William and Kate, who will celebrate 14 years of marriage on April 29, are visiting Mull and Iona next week to highlight rural communities and nature, amid the breathtaking scenery of the Inner Hebrides.

The royal couple are known there as the Lord and Lady of the Isles, a Scottish title William inherited from his father when he became King, and are understood to have been keen to visit for some time.

They are otherwise known in Scotland as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.

The royal couple first met in Scotland in 2001, while studying at the University of St Andrews in Fife, and William has spoken of his family’s strong connection to Scotland in the past.

He said in 2021: "Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories. But also, my saddest. I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning. And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep.

"Alongside this painful memory is one of great joy because it was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I first met Catherine."

The two-day visit will begin in the picturesque town of Tobermory, the setting for the BBC children's TV series Balamory.

They will meet members of the community, makers and creators as they visit a hub and tour an artisanal market.

They will also visit a croft and restaurant where they will help to pick produce for the menu and see the Hebridean sheep being farmed there.

On the second day, they will meet rangers from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service at the Ardura Community Forest and join an early years group taking part in nature trails, den-building and animal tracking.

During their stay, William and Kate’s Royal Foundation will announce two partnerships, one to support community spaces in Mull and another to fund the work of the rangers working to protect its stunning natural treasures.