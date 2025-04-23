Princess Kate makes big change with Prince Louis' 7th birthday portrait

Prince Louis showed off a gap-toothed smile in a new photograph released to mark his seventh birthday on Wednesday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's son was pictured sitting on a log in the middle of bluebell wood, dressed in jeans, a collared shirt and a khaki jumper.

The caption read: "Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday!"

And in another major change, Kate, 43, did not take the official birthday snap of Louis - a tradition she started back in 2015 when she took the first official portraits of her daughter Princess Charlotte - the portrait was taken by photographer Josh Shinner earlier this month.

© Josh Shinner Prince Louis grinned for the camera

It's not the first time the Princess has broken this family tradition - she turned to photographer Millie Pilkington to take Prince George's tenth birthday picture in 2023.

In line with last year's decision, the image was posted straight to social media on Louis’ actual birthday on Wednesday rather than under embargo to the press the day before, as was the previous established pattern William and Kate had followed each year for all three of their children since they were born.

Louis was last seen publicly on Christmas Day 2024 with his family, but the youngster showcased his photography skills as his personal picture of his mother Kate standing in a woodland was released on World Cancer Day in February.

© Getty William and Kate with their children on Christmas Day

It comes after the Waleses opted to spend Easter Sunday at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, where they were spotted attending church on the nearby Sandringham estate with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

They did not join the King and Queen at the annual Easter Mattins service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Sunday, and instead chose to spend the time together as a family before Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis return to school this week.

All about Louis

William and Kate's youngest child is fourth in line to the throne and was born on 23 April 2018 at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, weighing 8lb 7oz.

He was christened Louis Arthur Charles at 11 weeks old, by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace in front of friends and family.

© Getty Kate leaving hospital with baby Louis

While Louis is yet to make his official overseas debut, he has stolen the show during some of his public appearances.

He was just 14 months old when he appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour 2019.

© Getty Louis made his debut at Trooping the Colour in 2019

The young Prince also stole the hearts of the nation with his antics at the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, by pulling a series of funny faces and dancing with his grandfather, Charles.

© Getty Louis' facial expressions stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee

He was among the congregation at the King and Queen's coronation in May 2023, later carrying out his first official engagement as he joined his parents and elder siblings as they volunteered with the Scouts in Slough.

© Getty Louis helped out with the Scouts at his first official engagement in May 2023

Louis started his education at Willcocks Nursery School near Kensington Palace in 2021, and then began attending Lambrook School in Berkshire when the family relocated to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in 2022.

