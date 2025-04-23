Princess Kate and Prince William to go by different names on anniversary trip

The Prince and Princess of Wales are gearing up to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary, which falls on 29 April.

The royal couple, who walked down the aisle in 2011, are set to mark the occasion during their visit to rural Scotland to celebrate and connect with rural island communities.

On the day of their anniversary, the pair will visit the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, where they will pop into a local community hub and tour an artisan market. Later on, they will also visit a local croft to learn about sustainable farming and hospitality on the island.

© Getty Images The couple are due to visit rural Scotland next week

On day two of their anniversary trip, William and Kate will be joined by local school children as they visit an ancient woodland to meet the Mull and Iona Ranger Service, which plays a vital role in conservation, biodiversity protection and education on the islands.

But did you know that the Prince and Princess of Wales will go by different names while in Scotland? Although the pair are typically associated with their inherited 'Wales' titles, William and Kate are also known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay – a title they inherited from King Charles when he ascended to the throne in September 2022.

© Getty Images William and Kate are also known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay

It's a dukedom which dates back to 1398 when David Stewart, the son of Rupert III of Scotland, first held the title.

Aside from their Scottish titles, William and Kate are also known as the Baron and Baroness of Carrickfergus in Northern Ireland. They received these titles from the late Queen Elizabeth II following their 2011 nuptials.

© Getty Images Balmoral was said to be the late Queen's favourite royal residence

William and Kate's love for Scotland

The pair have close ties to Scotland as it's where they both studied and subsequently introduced to one another. William and Kate attended the University of Andrews with the future King studying Geography, and Kate studying Art History.

© Getty Images Prince William and Prince Harry were regular visitors at Balmoral during their childhood

For William in particular, Scotland holds a deep place in his heart. It's where he often spent the summer months with his family, including the late Queen Elizabeth II who was known to love Balmoral.

Speaking on ITV's Our Queen At Ninety, Princess Eugenie said: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."