Prince Louis shows off his playful personality in new birthday video - watch

Prince Louis is growing up fast as the Prince and Princess of Wales's son starred in a sweet video to mark his seventh birthday on Wednesday.

The youngster was captured as he played in a bluebell wood near the family's country home in Norfolk.

Louis, who has lost his two front teeth, was seen grinning as he stood on a tree stump before jumping off and peering down the camera in a close-up.

The Prince was heard saying: "I can jump down from here," as he pointed off-camera.

© Josh Shinner Louis was seen jumping off logs in the woodland in Norfolk

The Palace said the video, set to music and filmed in the style of an archive home movie, was shot by its in-house social media team.

The release of the video came just hours after Kensington Palace released a new portrait of William and Kate's youngest child.

The snap taken by photographer Josh Shinner in Norfolk earlier this month, showed Louis posing on a tree stump in the middle of a bluebell wood.

© Josh Shinner Prince Louis grinned for the camera

The youngster, dressed in a checked shirt, khaki knitwear and jeans, displayed a gap-toothed smile at the camera.

Louis, who is fourth in line to the throne, will return to his classroom at Lambrook School in Berkshire with his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, this week.

William and Kate took a break from their royal duties during their children's school holidays.

The Prince and Princess will travel to the Isle of Mull in the Scottish Isles on 29 April – which coincides with their 14th wedding anniversary.