King Charles releases special message for grandson Prince Louis 

The King and Queen shared their well-wishes for Prince Louis as the Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest son marked his seventh birthday on Wednesday.

The royal family's Instagram account reshared the birthday portrait of the Prince, who was pictured showing off a gap-toothed smile as he posed on a tree trunk.

"Happy Birthday to Prince Louis! [balloon and party popper emoji]," Charles and Camilla wrote in the caption on Instagram Stories.

The portrait was taken by photographer Josh Shinner in the woodlands in Norfolk, where the Wales family spent Easter.

© Instagram / @theroyalfamily The King and Queen reshared the birthday portrait of Prince Louis

Louis, who is known for his cheeky antics on the Buckingham Palace balcony, is fourth in line to the throne.

© Getty Louis is known for his spirited behaviour on the balcony

He was born on St George's Day, April 23, in 2018, at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, weighing 8lb 7oz.

His full name is Louis Arthur Charles, with his middle names a nod to his grandfather, King Charles, who also has the middle name Arthur.

Close bond

Charles and Louis have a particularly close bond, with the youngster seen sitting on his grandfather's lap during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

© Getty Images Charles and Louis shared a sweet moment at the Platinum Jubilee

And when the then Prince of Wales celebrated his 70th birthday in 2018, baby Louis was pictured affectionately grabbing his grandfather's face as Charles laughed.

Other snaps showed Charles holding the tot in his arms, and another of Louis grabbing his grandpa's hands as his mother Kate beamed.

As well as George, 11, Charlotte, nine, and Louis, Charles' grandchildren also include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

Last public appearance

Louis, who is a pupil at Lambrook School in Berkshire, was last seen publicly on the walk to church on Christmas Day in Sandringham, Norfolk.

© Getty The Wales family outside church on Christmas Day

The Prince and Princess of Wales did not join the King and Queen at the Easter Mattins service in Windsor last weekend, opting to spend the time privately as a family in Norfolk before the children return to school this week.

