Why Princess Kate did not join Prince William and Prince George in Paris

There was disappointment for the Prince of Wales and Prince George in Paris as their beloved Aston Villa were beaten 3-1 by PSG in their latest Champions League match.

But Prince William said that bringing his eldest son, 11, to "experience a night out away from home in a big competition" was a "big deal".

William and George were joined in the stands by Princess Charlotte's godfather, Thomas van Straubenzee, but the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, were absent.

Appearing on TNT Sports, the Prince revealed where his wife and his two youngest children were watching the match.

© Getty Images Thomas van Straubenzee, Prince George and Prince William at the Villa match in Paris

Asked whether he would make his children support Villa, William replied: "I'm generally very open to whoever they support, but obviously I'm a bit biased.

"But also they come to games with Villa. They're going to probably support Villa, but I've left the other two at home, probably watching tonight, so we'll wait and see who they support."

William and Kate took George and Charlotte to their first Aston Villa game against Norwich City at their Carrow Road stadium in 2019, and since then, George appears to have been bitten by the football bug.

© Getty Images Prince George and Prince William celebrating Villa's goal

As well as joining his father to cheer on Unai Emery's side, the young Prince also travelled to Berlin in Germany last year to watch England take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

He also accompanied William and Kate at England vs Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium in London in July 2021.

School holidays

The Prince and Princess are currently taking a break from their royal duties to spend time with their three children during their Easter school holidays from Lambrook.

© Getty The Wales children were last seen publicly on Christmas Day 2024

The Waleses, who reside in Windsor, often choose to spend their breaks at their country abode, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

It's not known when William and Kate's next public appearance will be, however it's possible that they may join the rest of the royal family at the annual Easter Sunday service in Windsor on 20 April.

