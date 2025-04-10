Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Kate Middleton did not join Prince William and Prince George in Paris
Subscribe
Why Kate Middleton did not join Prince William and Prince George in Paris
William and Kate in Marlow© Getty

Why Princess Kate did not join Prince William and Prince George in Paris

The Waleses are huge football fans

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
9 minutes ago
Share this:

There was disappointment for the Prince of Wales and Prince George in Paris as their beloved Aston Villa were beaten 3-1 by PSG in their latest Champions League match.

But Prince William said that bringing his eldest son, 11, to "experience a night out away from home in a big competition" was a "big deal".

William and George were joined in the stands by Princess Charlotte's godfather, Thomas van Straubenzee, but the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, were absent.

See William and George's goal celebration below...

WATCH: Prince William hugs and kisses George during football match

Appearing on TNT Sports, the Prince revealed where his wife and his two youngest children were watching the match.

Thomas van Straubenzee, Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales interact in the stands during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final First Leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa FC at Parc des Princes on April 09, 2025 in Paris, France.© Getty Images
Thomas van Straubenzee, Prince George and Prince William at the Villa match in Paris

Asked whether he would make his children support Villa, William replied: "I'm generally very open to whoever they support, but obviously I'm a bit biased.

"But also they come to games with Villa. They're going to probably support Villa, but I've left the other two at home, probably watching tonight, so we'll wait and see who they support."

William and Kate took George and Charlotte to their first Aston Villa game against Norwich City at their Carrow Road stadium in 2019, and since then, George appears to have been bitten by the football bug.

Prince George and Prince William celebrating at Villa match© Getty Images
Prince George and Prince William celebrating Villa's goal

As well as joining his father to cheer on Unai Emery's side, the young Prince also travelled to Berlin in Germany last year to watch England take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

He also accompanied William and Kate at England vs Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium in London in July 2021.

School holidays

The Prince and Princess are currently taking a break from their royal duties to spend time with their three children during their Easter school holidays from Lambrook.

William and Kate stepped out for Christmas© Getty
The Wales children were last seen publicly on Christmas Day 2024

The Waleses, who reside in Windsor, often choose to spend their breaks at their country abode, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

It's not known when William and Kate's next public appearance will be, however it's possible that they may join the rest of the royal family at the annual Easter Sunday service in Windsor on 20 April.

Listen: Why Harry was unhappy about his children's photos

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More