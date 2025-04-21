Prince William and Princess Kate's quiet Easter plans with the Middletons revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales skipped the annual Easter Sunday church service in Windsor in favour of a quiet celebration with their immediate family.

Prince William and Princess Kate, joined by their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, were spotted attending the 11 am service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Sunday instead, which is close to their country home, Anmer Hall.

© Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate skipped the annual Windsor church service in favour of attending chruch on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk

The royal couple were also joined by Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, for their low-key family weekend of private festivities.

An eyewitness revealed that Kate was dressed in a long camel coat and a trilby brown hat, while William sported a dark suit.

The vicar, Canon Paul Williams, was spotted handing the royal family wrapped hot cross buns on their way out.

© Photo: Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Despite a large crowd of well-wishers eagerly gathering outside the church, they were unable to catch sight of the royal family, who left via the back entrance.

Kate and William's Anmer Hall home

The royal couple are very fond of their Norfolk countryside retreat, Anmer Hall, spending school holidays in the "peaceful" abode when they’re not residing at their main Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage.

Carole and Michael Middleton were also in attendance, with the family staying at Anmer Hall (pictured)

The beautiful 10-bed residence was given to the couple as a wedding gift from the then-Queen in 2011, and underwent £1.5 million worth of renovations.

Interior designer Ben Pentreath was enlisted to give the home a total makeover – and from the glimpses we’ve seen in family videos, it’s pretty special.

"We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful," William previously revealed on an Apple Time to Walk episode.

WATCH: Prince William shares a peek inside Anmer Hall study

Kate's parents, Carole and Michael, live at Bucklebury Manor, a Grade II listed mansion in Bucklebury, Berkshire, which is a short drive from Anmer Hall.

King Charles' family celebrations

While the Wales family enjoyed a low-key weekend, King Charles and Queen Camilla were leading the arrivals at the annual Easter Sunday church service in Windsor.

© Kensington Palace The royals have previously shared glimpses inside their country retreat of Anmer Hall

The Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and their son, James, Earl of Wesse,x were also in attendance, as well as the Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

It wasn't just the Prince and Princess of Wales missing out on the family celebrations, however, since Prince Edward and Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, was also absent from the service

She is currently studying at St Andrew's University and was no doubt tied up with exam revision.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB