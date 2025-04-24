Queen Mary to make sombre overseas trip - without King Frederik   

Queen Mary of Denmark will make a solo overseas trip on Saturday without her husband King Frederik.

The Danish royal is set to attend Pope Francis' funeral in the Vatican City alongside a plethora of world leaders and key royals including the Prince of Wales.

Her solo attendance was confirmed on the Danish royal family's official website via an update which read: "On Saturday, 26 April 2025, Her Majesty the Queen will attend the Funeral Mass for His Holiness Pope Francis, which will take place in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

"Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, having served as Pope for 12 years. Together with His Majesty The King, The Queen was received in an audience by Pope Francis during Their Majesties’ official visit to Italy in 2018."

© Getty Images Pope Francis died aged 88 on Easter Monday

The Pontiff died aged 88 after a stroke and heart failure. An official statement at the time read in part: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father's house. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church."

© Getty Images Queen Mary will attend the late Pope's funeral on Saturday

Mary, 53, will be travelling solo as her husband King Frederik is currently away in Japan on a three-day visit with a further trip to Greenland planned for Monday. In the company of the Prime Minister of Greenland, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the Danish monarch will meet with members of the newly appointed Government of Greenland, and will also travel to Station Nord - a military and scientific station.

The Danish King arrived in Japan on Wednesday. During his visit, he is expected to meet Emperor Naruhito and will also carry out a series of engagements related to business, sustainable food production and green energy.

© Getty Images Frederik delivered an opening speech at a conference in Tokyo during his three-day visit

On the first day of his visit, Frederik, 56, attended several conferences, including the Future Food Production and The Future of Clean Energy events. Later on, he enjoyed traditional ramen in Ginza, before attending a reception at the Danish Embassy.

While he's abroad, Frederik and Mary's son, Crown Prince Christian is acting as regent.

© Getty Images Crown Prince Christian is acting as regent

Who else is attending the Pope's funeral?

Aside from Queen Mary and Prince William, the likes of King Felipe and Queen Letizia and King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium are also set to attend.

Britain's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, will join the likes of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, and French President Emmanuel Macron, at the service.

© Getty Images William is attending the Pope's funeral on behalf of his father

William is attending on behalf of his father King Charles. The monarch's absence can easily be explained by a precedent set by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Back in 2005, Charles attended Pope John Paul II's funeral on behalf of his mother, the Queen.

Elizabeth II never attended the funeral of a pontiff, the head of the Roman Catholic Church. The decision is in keeping with modern tradition and will be seen as a major milestone in Prince William's role as a global statesman and future king.