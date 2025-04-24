Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary to make sombre overseas trip - without King Frederik
Subscribe
Queen Mary to make sombre overseas trip - without King Frederik
queen mary of denmark in blue coat and fedora© Getty Images

Queen Mary to make sombre overseas trip - without King Frederik   

The Danish royal will attend Pope Francis's funeral on Saturday

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Mary of Denmark will make a solo overseas trip on Saturday without her husband King Frederik.

The Danish royal is set to attend Pope Francis' funeral in the Vatican City alongside a plethora of world leaders and key royals including the Prince of Wales.

Her solo attendance was confirmed on the Danish royal family's official website via an update which read: "On Saturday, 26 April 2025, Her Majesty the Queen will attend the Funeral Mass for His Holiness Pope Francis, which will take place in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

"Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, having served as Pope for 12 years. Together with His Majesty The King, The Queen was received in an audience by Pope Francis during Their Majesties’ official visit to Italy in 2018."

Pope Francis attends a Mass in St .Peter's Square for the first World Children's Day on May 26, 2024 in Vatican City, Vatican. The final event of the first World Children's Day, an event held at the request of Pope Francis, which yesterday brought together around 50,000 young people in Rome's Olympic Stadium was a Mass held in St Peter's Square.© Getty Images
Pope Francis died aged 88 on Easter Monday

The Pontiff died aged 88 after a stroke and heart failure. An official statement at the time read in part: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father's house. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church."

Queen Mary in purple dress and headband with grey shawl© Getty Images
Queen Mary will attend the late Pope's funeral on Saturday

Mary, 53, will be travelling solo as her husband King Frederik is currently away in Japan on a three-day visit with a further trip to Greenland planned for Monday. In the company of the Prime Minister of Greenland, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the Danish monarch will meet with members of the newly appointed Government of Greenland, and will also travel to Station Nord - a military and scientific station.

The Danish King arrived in Japan on Wednesday. During his visit, he is expected to meet Emperor Naruhito and will also carry out a series of engagements related to business, sustainable food production and green energy.

Frederik speaking at Future Food Production - Food Security In A Sustainable Way conference© Getty Images
Frederik delivered an opening speech at a conference in Tokyo during his three-day visit

On the first day of his visit, Frederik, 56, attended several conferences, including the Future Food Production and The Future of Clean Energy events. Later on, he enjoyed traditional ramen in Ginza, before attending a reception at the Danish Embassy.

While he's abroad, Frederik and Mary's son, Crown Prince Christian is acting as regent.

Queen Mary, King Frederik and Prince Christian waving from palace balcony© Getty Images
Crown Prince Christian is acting as regent

Who else is attending the Pope's funeral?

Aside from Queen Mary and Prince William, the likes of King Felipe and Queen Letizia and King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium are also set to attend. 

Britain's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, will join the likes of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, and French President Emmanuel Macron, at the service.

Prince William wearing navy suit and red tie© Getty Images
William is attending the Pope's funeral on behalf of his father

William is attending on behalf of his father King Charles. The monarch's absence can easily be explained by a precedent set by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Back in 2005, Charles attended Pope John Paul II's funeral on behalf of his mother, the Queen.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Pope Francis dies aged 88

Elizabeth II never attended the funeral of a pontiff, the head of the Roman Catholic Church. The decision is in keeping with modern tradition and will be seen as a major milestone in Prince William's role as a global statesman and future king.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More