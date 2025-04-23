King Frederik makes solo overseas trip without Queen Mary ahead of move

King Frederik arrived in Japan on Wednesday as he embarked on a solo three-day visit.

It marks the Danish monarch's first visit to the East Asian country since his accession in January 2024.

While Frederik is expected to meet Emperor Naruhito during his trip, it is not a state visit, hence why Queen Mary has not travelled with her husband.

The king will also carry out engagements related to business, sustainable food production and green energy.

© Getty The monarch was welcomed by Jacob Jensen, Denmark's Minister of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries

On Wednesday, Frederik attended several conferences, including the Future Food Production and The Future of Clean Energy events.

He was also pictured using chopsticks as he visited a traditional ramen restaurant in Ginza before attending a reception at the Danish Embassy.

© Getty Frederik delivered an opening speech at the conference

The monarch will also participate in the international world exhibition Expo 2025 in Osaka during the visit.

Frederik and Mary's eldest child, Crown Prince Christian, 19, is acting as regent while his father is abroad.

© Gettty Frederik visited a ramen restaurant

The future king is currently in military training with the Guard Hussar Regiment in Slagelse.

Meanwhile, Mary, 53, was expected to participate in the 20th anniversary of the Danish Science Day in Copenhagen on Wednesday.

Royal relocation

The Danish royal palace also announced that King Frederik will travel to Greenland on Monday 28 April, where he will meet newly-elected Prime Minister, Jens Frederik-Nielsen.

It comes ahead of King Frederik and Queen Mary's move to the Chancellery House at Fredensborg Palace on 5 May.

© Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary will move to Chancellery House at Fredensborg Palace in May

The couple's official residence is at Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen – around a 40-minute drive from Fredensborg.

But for the next few months, they will take up residence at Chancellery House, which includes a newly-renovated annex building.

It's set to be a busy few months for the Danish royals.

© Shutterstock The Danish royals at Princess Isabella's 18th birthday theatre outing

Frederik, who turns 57 on 26 May, will participate in the annual Royal Run race on 9 June.

The king and queen are also scheduled to board the Royal Yacht Dannebrog for the first time on 7 May to mark the beginning of a new sailing season.

© Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary onboard the Royal Yacht Dannebrog last summer

Later in the year, Frederik and Mary will carry out a late summer cruise from 25 to 28 August, which will see them start their trip at the Frederikshavn Municipality on the island of Jutland.

The couple's daughter, Princess Isabella, who turned 18 on Monday, will complete her secondary education this summer.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB