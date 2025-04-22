Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Frederik and Queen Mary set to relocate - details
Frederik and Mary linking arms outside Fredensborg Castle© Getty

The Danish royal couple share four children

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
It's all change for King Frederik, Queen Mary and their family next month.

The Danish royal palace has announced that the couple will move their residence to the Chancellery House at Fredensborg Palace in May.

For most of the year, Frederik and Mary live at Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen with their four children – Crown Prince Christian, 19, Princess Isabella, 18, and 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

The couple will be officially welcomed to Fredensborg Palace on 5 May by the Mayor of Fredensborg and a performance by the Fredensborg Castle Church Girls' Choir and the Fredensborg Brass Ensemble.

Fredensborg Palace's formal garden© Alamy
Fredensborg Palace is the Danish royal family's spring and autumn residence

Chancellery House was erected in 1731 during the reign of Christian VI for the king's ministers and government officials.

It was the home of Queen Margrethe's late mother, Queen Ingrid, until her death in 2000.

Danish royals wave from palace© Shutterstock
The Danish royals celebrated Queen Margrethe's 85th birthday at Fredensborg Palace last week

Frederik and Mary lived at the Baroque-style property shortly after their marriage in 2004 and it functioned as their main residence until 2010, after the renovation of Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg was completed.

Putting their stamp on Fredensborg

Queen Mary opened up about the renovations to Fredensborg Palace in a rare interview with Vogue Living Australia in January.

She and Frederik have installed a renovated Circular Annex house, surrounded by a wild garden, behind Chancellery House.

The annex consis

Exterior of Fredensborg Palace in Denmark© Getty
Fredensborg Palace has undergone several renovations

"I shared my thoughts about incorporating and rethinking the use of the building and making it as sustainable as possible, both in its transformation and its operation," Queen Mary told the magazine, reflecting on her collaboration with eco-focused visionary architect Anders Lendager and carpenter-cum-contractor Kristian 'Iver' Chemnitz Iversen.

"My husband and I followed the project from start to finish, getting involved in what was possible. It's fascinating to see how much can come from building with what already exists. Everyone approached the task with curiosity, always asking: 'How can we make this as sustainable as possible?'" she added.

Family celebrations

The Danish royals' relocation comes after the family marked Princess Isabella's 18th birthday, with two public celebrations at Aarhus City Hall and the Royal Danish Theatre.

Danish royal family on red carpet at Royal Danish Theatre© Shutterstock
King Frederik, Queen Mary, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine at a birthday performance at the Royal Danish Theatre

A private birthday party with family and friends also took place on Isabella's actual birthday on 21 April, with the palace sharing new portraits of the princess making her debut in the Turquoise Daisy Bandeau tiara and a beautiful burnt orange gown by Danish designer, Carina Grønning.

King Frederik will also take a solo trip to Japan to mark his accession from 23 to 25 April. 

