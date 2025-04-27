Most bizarre royal pet names - and their secret meanings

The British royals are avid animal lovers and are proud owners of myriad furry creatures, including dogs, horses, hamsters and tortoises.

At one point, the late Queen Elizabeth II also owned a pet chameleon which she shared with her sister Princess Margaret. According to author Alathea Fitzalan Howard, the royal sisters would collect dead flies to feed their reptilian pet.

While the Firm are notoriously private about their lives behind palace walls, they're seemingly all too eager to speak about their beloved furry companions.

Join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of the more unusual royal pet monikers out there, in addition to their special meanings.

1/ 5 © GLYN KIRK Muick: The late Queen's Corgi In her lifetime, the late Queen Elizabeth II became synonymous with Corgis. She is thought to have owned more than 30 during her reign, including her beloved pet Susan, whom she received on her 18th birthday. When it came to naming her pet pooches, the late monarch appeared to experiment with an array of themes, including food and drink, nature, places she visited and her favourite books.



One of her remaining Corgis, Muick, who has since been adopted by Sarah Ferguson, was named Muick after Loch Muick which sits on the Balmoral estate. Her Majesty had a particular fondness for her Scottish bolthole, so it's perhaps no surprise that the Highland residence inspired her pet dog's moniker.



2/ 5 © WPA Pool,Getty Snuff: King Charles's Lagotto Romagnolo Last month, it was revealed that King Charles had welcomed a new four-legged friend into his royal home. While Charles has previously owned Jack Russell Terriers and Labradors, His Majesty opted for an usual breed this time… enter the Lagotto Romagnolo – an Italian dog breed known for its retrieving skills and truffle-hunting abilities. As King Charles is a keen forager, it seems like that the name "Snuff" is a sweet nod to the pup's scavenging skills.



3/ 5 © PA Images via Getty Images Moley: Queen Camilla's rescue pup In February, Charles's wife Queen Camilla adopted an adorable new family member in the form of a rescue pup from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. Camilla, who has owned multiple pet pooches in her lifetime, settled on the unusual moniker "Moley" in light of its striking resemblance to a mole. During a solo visit to Canterbury, she explained how her new pup looks "just like a mole."



When asked what breed it is, Camilla replied: "You may well ask. A bit of everything. It's a rescue dog." Moley's mother is understood to be half Jack Russell, half unknown - while her father's breed is unknown.



4/ 5 Pula: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Labrador The Duke and Duchess of Sussex adopted their black Labrador Pula back in 2018, shortly after they tied the knot. According to People magazine, their chosen moniker 'Pula' is likely a nod to Botswana, seeing as it's the name of the country's official currency. Botswana holds a special place in Harry and Meghan's heart as it's where their romance blossomed when they first started dating.



5/ 5 © Instagram Orla: Prince William and Princess Kate's Cocker Spaniel Orla was given to the Prince and Princess of Wales by Kate's brother, James Middleton. The entrepreneur owns multiple spaniels, and over the years, has used several of his dogs for breeding. The moniker is of Irish origin and means "golden princess". It stems from the Irish words for gold (ór) and prince/princess (flaith).

