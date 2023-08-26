Princess Kate and Prince William spark reaction with unexpected Instagram tribute – see

In honour of International Dog Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a heartwarming Instagram post, which was rather different to their usual messages

Prince William and Princess Kate's social media accounts are often places for serious messages from the Wales family, with posts ranging from notes of condolences to captions acknowledging their charity work.

So, it came as a surprise to their followers on Saturday, when the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a light-hearted tribute to furry friends in honour of International Dog Day, soundtracked by classic track Who Let The Dogs Out? By the Baha Men.

The jaunty song accompanied a round-up of all the times Princess Kate and Prince William have encountered hounds during their royal engagements this year, captioned: "Is the hashtag #DogsOnRoyalVisits a thing?! For #InternationalDogDay here are just some we've said hello to on the road this year." Watch the fun post below...

The video sees William cosy up to golden retrievers, spaniels and Labradors and fans were beside themselves with glee over the post.

"Absolutely gorgeous video to watch," one wrote, while another added: "Ahh love this!! Please make it a royal tradition," and: "Yes to more dog content!"

A big fan of dogs, Prince William loves to meet them during engagements and made an emotional comment when meeting a dog last September, shortly after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died.

During a walkabout at Windsor Castle, during which Prince William and Princess Kate thanked royal fans for their support during the difficult time, Prince William greeted a dog in the crowd, saying poignantly: "Doggies at this time are very important."

© Georges De Keerle Prince William has loved dogs since a young age

Such fans of dogs, Princess Kate and Prince William have their own family pet; a black cocker spaniel named Orla, who joined the family in late 2020.

Prior to the arrival of Orla, the family also owned another black spaniel named Lupo, who sadly died in November 2020.

© Getty William and Kate with Orla at a polo match

"Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away," the Wales' wrote on Instagram at the time. "He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much."

Both Lupo and Orla came from Princess Kate's brother, James Middleton who is known to be a big dog fan.

© Getty Princess Kate with Lupo

Many of the royal family are dog lovers, with Queen Camilla even paying tribute to her pets on her Coronation gown, with her terriers Bluebell and Beth embroidered onto her skirt.

Of her love of dogs, Queen Camilla told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The nice thing about dogs is you can sit them down, you could have a nice long conversation, you could be cross, you could be sad and they just sit looking at you wagging their tail."

© Getty Queen Camilla seen out walking her Jack Russell Terrier dog near Sandringham

We look forward to many more royal dog tributes in the coming years!

