Sarah Ferguson reveals special treat she makes for late Queen's corgis during surprise family outing

Since Queen Elizabeth died, Sarah Ferguson has been caring for the late monarch’s beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy.

On Friday, the Duchess revealed the special treat she makes for the pooches when she made a surprise visit to see her sister Jane at Crufts. Jane, 67, was at the show with her product Licki Mats, a silicone mat she developed for pets.

During a video shared on social media, Sarah confessed she uses the product to make an "ice cream" treat for all her seven dogs, including the corgi duo! See the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson reveals the special treat she gives the late Queen's corgis

The Duchess said: "I use Licki Mats for all my seven dogs, and for the two corgis, sometimes I give them yoghurt in one of these Licki Mats [and put it in the freezer]. It's like an ice cream! I just walked past an ice cream van, I would like an ice cream, so why wouldn't your pet?"

The video also captured the moment Sarah reunited with her sister. It's safe to say Jane was delighted to see her. As Jane lives on the other side of the world, on the Australian Gold Coast, it’s likely the sisters don’t get to see each other often.

Alongside the video were the words: "A surprise visit to @crufts to see my sister @janeferguson7 and her fabulous @LickiMat and also to support Lady B’s charity, the @nfrsa_official - National Foundation for Retired Service Animals - for which I’m a proud Patron.

"Nothing better than combining family time and championing deserving animals who’ve served us so selflessly. #LickiMat."

Sarah occasionally shares updates on how the corgis are getting on. In August, the Duchess looked besotted with the pups as she posted a special message on International Dog Day.

In the image, Sarah is cuddling up to the corgi duo whilst on the grass in what appeared to be the Duchess' garden.

Sarah is besotted with the famous pooches

She wrote: "Wishing you and all your furry friends a Happy #InternationalDogDay. For all the unconditional love, loyalty, and joy they bring into our lives, Sandy and Muick will be getting an extra treat on their special day!"

Royal fans were delighted by the image and took to the comments section with gushing messages.

"Awhhh!! What an adorable photo! I'm sure Queen Elizabeth is happy that you are taking wonderful care of her furbabies!" one fan wrote.

© Getty Queen Elizabeth II considered her corgis to be like family

A second added: "Queen Elizabeth is proud of you for taking care of her lovely corgis. Thank you, Sarah. [Blue love heart emoji]."

Meanwhile, a third replied: "The Queen's best friends look like they are doing well. I had no doubt that they would be showered with love."

The royal family's love of dogs

It's no secret the British royal family has a deep affection for dogs. In November, King Charles and Camilla's beloved pooch, Beth, passed away after developing a tumour.

Since then, the royal couple has each respectively welcomed new dogs: the King - a curly-haired Lagotto Romagnolo named Snuff, and the Queen - an eight-week-old rescue dog named Moley.

© PA Images via Getty Images King Charles with his beloved pup Beth

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales have welcomed multiple dogs into their home. Their first dog, Lupo, was welcomed in 2011 as a Christmas present from Carole and Michael Middleton.

Sadly, Lupo died in 2020. The couple has since become the proud owners of Orla. Their latest furry addition was raised as a pup by Kate's brother, James Middleton.

© Getty William and Kate welcomed Orla in 2021

James, who owns the dog food and lifestyle company Ella & Co, revealed Orla was one of his dog Luna's pups. Luna is Lupo's sister.