Sarah Ferguson shares ultra-rare photo of late Queen's beloved corgis

Sarah Ferguson has shared a very rare photo of her two pet corgis Sandy and Muick whom she inherited from the late Queen upon her heartbreaking death in September 2022.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the mother-of-two, 64, uploaded a joyous snap of her pet pooches eagerly waiting outside in a patio area.

© Getty Images Sarah, Duchess of York lives at Royal Lodge

Sharing an update with her followers, Sarah captioned the snap: "Always begging for treats!"

Unsurprisingly, Sarah's post quickly caught the attention of her fans. Delighted by the update, one follower sweetly penned: "Bless them. Look at those little faces. Now how can you resist?" while another chimed in: "So good to see them! Thank you for sharing".

A third commented: "The best person to look after our late beloved queen's prized fur babies! You are a wonderful person @sarahferguson15. Hope you all have the best Christmas and new year," and a fourth added: "Love seeing these two and how well they are doing".

Since welcoming the late Queen's beloved corgis into her home, the author has shared several wholesome updates.

Back in November, Sarah appeared on This Morning where she spoke about the canine duo and how they coped with settling into their new home: Royal Lodge.

One segment of the show saw Sarah sit down with Graeme Hall, This Morning's resident dog expert who is nicknamed 'The Dogfather', to chat about adopting and re-homing dogs and the best ways to make the process as smooth as possible.

© Getty Images Sarah Ferguson has adopted the late Queen's corgis

Graeme then asked the Duchess how she ensured Sandy and Muick coped with the transition. "We started off, at night we kept them away so they had their own beds and mats and everything perfect [for them]," she revealed.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson shares update about late Queen’s Corgis

Sarah, who is a doting mother to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice then revealed how a year later, the dogs managed to feel more at home: "And they're really settling in well now. Although I've noticed Muick needs to see Graeme."

The Duchess of York resides at Royal Lodge with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, 63. The royal residence is the perfect location for the corgis as it boasts 30 rooms and sits upon 21 acres of secluded private land, no doubt giving the animals free rein to run about and explore.

Sandy and Muick once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II who became synonymous with corgis throughout her 70-year-long reign. In her lifetime, it's thought that the Queen proudly owned 30 corgis, each with their own unique name.

© Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II adored her corgi clan

Other much-loved royal Corgis include Susan, Willow, Holly, Vulcan, Dookie, Monty, Honey, Berry, Emma, and Linnet.