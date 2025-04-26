Why Prince William wasn't seated with other major royals at Pope's funeral in 'ego' master plan 

Royal watchers were left perplexed by Prince William and the UK's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's seating arrangements during coverage of Pope Francis' funeral in Vatican City on Saturday.

While world leaders such as US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania and European royals like Queen Mary of Denmark took centre stage as they watched the late pontiff’s coffin be placed before the altar in St Peter's Basilica, William stood for a moment's silence several rows back from the main cluster, with just the Jordanian royals one row in front of him.

The complex seating plan had nothing to do with importance on the global stage, however. In fact, it has been described as a "master plan" in soothing the "big egos" of world leaders by Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the leader of Catholics in England and Wales.

The seating arrangements were done in alphabetical order – but in French. This is due to it being considered the language of diplomacy, while also shaking up the order that an English speaker would expect.

WATCH: Prince William leads mourners at Pope's funeral

Of the 55 heads of state, 14 heads of government and 12 reigning monarchs joined mourners for the open-air service, the late Pope’s birth country of Argentina took precedence, followed by Italy, as the Pope is the bishop of Rome and leader of the nation's Catholic bishops.

© Getty Prince William was hard to sport at Pope Francis' funeral

The seated plan was then executed in alphabetical order of reigning sovereign, heads of state, and heads of government.

While Trump appears relatively early in the line-up because America is listed as "Etats-Unis d'Amerique", William is near the end due to the UK being translated as "Royaume-Uni".

© Getty Images US President Trump, meanwhile, was front row next to the Estonian president Alar Karis

A masterclass in 'stage management'

Cardinal Nichols, who is shortly set to take part in his first conclave to elect a new pope, said the funeral organisers had a well-thought-out strategy when it came to the seating plan and would not have been daunted by the challenge the event presented.

He said the funeral was "without a doubt another masterpiece of stage management when you consider those state leaders who have high opinions of their importance"

The Cardinal added: "In the past, I’ve seen it here over and over again that the combination of Rome and the Holy See, they actually are geniuses at dealing with these big events.

© AFP via Getty Images The Prince of Wales pictured arriving in St Peter's Square

"I think they’ve been doing it since the emperors ruled Rome – that they know how to deal with big egos. And I think every leader of a nation that comes here on Saturday will go home reasonably content."

William's major diplomatic moment

The Prince of Wales attended the funeral on behalf of Charles, head of the Church of England, in honour of Pope Francis, who was head of the Roman Catholic Church.

The decision for William, a future Supreme Governor of the Anglican church, to represent his father is in keeping with modern tradition and protocol.

Pope Francis: 5 surprising facts © Getty Images 1. Nightclub bouncer When Pope Francis was a student, he worked as a nightclub bouncer in Argentina. 2. Real name Pope Francis' real name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio. He chose the name Francis after Saint Francis of Assis, who was known for his ministry to the poor. 3. Tango dancer He practised the milonga, an Argentine style of tango, in his youth. As Pope, his love of dance endured, and in 2014, he was honored with a mass tango on the Via della Conciliazione by St. Peter’s Square to mark his 78th birthday. 4. Austere lifestyle The Pope opted not to live in the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace, instead residing in a Vatican guest house. Compared to his predecessors, he lived a humble lifestyle, even cooking his own meals! 5. Power napper The secret to mastering the role of Pope was his strict daily routine, including a 45-minute nap after lunch. In a 2017 interview with EWTN Vatican, the late pontiff said: "I go to my room, take off my shoes, and lie down fully dressed. I get up feeling good — with a clear head and reinvigorated, as if it were morning again."

Charles, in his role as the Prince of Wales, previously attended Pope John Paul II’s funeral in 2005 on behalf of his mother, Elizabeth II.

The Princess of Wales was therefore not expected to fly to Rome for the service alongside her husband. HELLO! understands that family commitments may also have prevented her from attending.