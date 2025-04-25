Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pope Francis's major decision to break tradition with burial site
The late pontiff died on Easter Monday

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday and the late pontiff's funeral is due to be held on Saturday. However, Francis's burial will differ from many of his predecessors.

Francis has chosen to be buried outside of the Vatican, making him the first Pope to do so in 120 years after Pope Leo XIII was buried at the Basilica of Saint John Lateran. While his funeral will take place in St Peter's Square, after the service, he will be buried at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, on the Esquiline Hill.

Pope Francis waves from the Popemobile on his way to attend the Via Crucis on Copacabana Beach during World Youth Day celebrations on July 26, 2013 © Getty Images
The late Pope died on Easter Monday

Francis's grave will also be fairly private, with the late pontiff's will stating his intention to be buried "in the earth, without particular decoration", while his gravestone will only carry his papal name in Latin, Franciscus.

Speaking of his love for Santa Maria Maggiore, he explained in his book, El Sucesor: "I've always had a great devotion to St. Mary Major, even before I became pope."

An interior shot of the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore© Getty Images
Francis will be buried at the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore

In one passage, he wrote: "Just beyond the sculpture of the Queen of Peace, there's a small recess, a door that leads to a room where candelabras were stored. I saw it and thought: 'This is the place.'"

The church where Francis will be buried held a special place in his heart and he would always pray there before setting off on and returning from overseas visits.

Humble life

His decision is also likely to stem from his order of Christianity. Francis was of the Jesuit order, who swear by vows of poverty to better serve Christ. The 88-year-old had lived a similar life before becoming the Pope, turning down any money from the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis delivers his State of the Worldâ address at the annual Audience for Members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Holy See at the Apostolic Palace on January 09, 2025 © Getty Images
Francis preferred to live a modest life

As a result, he lived his life modestly, turning down the traditional residence for the Pope and instead staying at the Casa Santa Marta, which is typically a guesthouse.

As Pope, he was able to draw a yearly salary of £384,000, however, to live his modest life, the late pontiff actually turned this down. It's believed that he would donate this money to separate funds and trusts.

Francis' death

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88, after being hospitalised with double pneumonia and a complex lung infection. His official cause of death was listed as a stroke which led to cardiac arrest.

His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a statement released by the Vatican. It read: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

Pope Francis greets and blesses the faithful from the balcony of the Gemelli hospital where has been hospitalized. © Getty
The Pope died following a stroke

"At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.

"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised. 

Pope Francis leaning in to listen to Grand Duke Henri© Getty Images
Royals will be in attendance at the Pope's funeral

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and True God."

WATCH: Pope Francis dies aged 88

