Pope Francis's major decision to break tradition with burial site

Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday and the late pontiff's funeral is due to be held on Saturday. However, Francis's burial will differ from many of his predecessors.

Francis has chosen to be buried outside of the Vatican, making him the first Pope to do so in 120 years after Pope Leo XIII was buried at the Basilica of Saint John Lateran. While his funeral will take place in St Peter's Square, after the service, he will be buried at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, on the Esquiline Hill.

Francis's grave will also be fairly private, with the late pontiff's will stating his intention to be buried "in the earth, without particular decoration", while his gravestone will only carry his papal name in Latin, Franciscus.

Speaking of his love for Santa Maria Maggiore, he explained in his book, El Sucesor: "I've always had a great devotion to St. Mary Major, even before I became pope."

In one passage, he wrote: "Just beyond the sculpture of the Queen of Peace, there's a small recess, a door that leads to a room where candelabras were stored. I saw it and thought: 'This is the place.'"

The church where Francis will be buried held a special place in his heart and he would always pray there before setting off on and returning from overseas visits.

Humble life

His decision is also likely to stem from his order of Christianity. Francis was of the Jesuit order, who swear by vows of poverty to better serve Christ. The 88-year-old had lived a similar life before becoming the Pope, turning down any money from the Catholic Church.

As a result, he lived his life modestly, turning down the traditional residence for the Pope and instead staying at the Casa Santa Marta, which is typically a guesthouse.

As Pope, he was able to draw a yearly salary of £384,000, however, to live his modest life, the late pontiff actually turned this down. It's believed that he would donate this money to separate funds and trusts.

Francis' death

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88, after being hospitalised with double pneumonia and a complex lung infection. His official cause of death was listed as a stroke which led to cardiac arrest.

His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a statement released by the Vatican. It read: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

"At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.

"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and True God."