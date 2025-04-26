Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William leads mourners at Pope Francis' funeral in major 'diplomatic undertaking' – live updates
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends the official opening of the Glade of Light Memorial at Manchester Cathedral© Getty Images

Kate Thomas
Website Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Prince of Wales is set to lead the solemn arrivals at St Peter's Square in Rome on Saturday morning, as world dignitaries and royal representatives paid their respects to the late Pope Francis.

He will be joined by key figures from all over the globe, including US President Donald Trump, President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as the UK’s Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer,  in Vatican City to mourn the late pontiff.

Over 200 thousand people and some 170 delegations have gathered in front of St Peter's Basilica to commemorate the late Pope, who passed away on Easter Monday aged 88, following a battle with double pneumonia and a complex lung infection.

As heir to the throne and a future head of the Church of England, William is representing his father King Charles at the Vatican City funeral mass.

Pope Francis meets with King Charles III and Queen Camilla© Getty
Pope Francis met with King Charles III and Queen Camilla two weeks before his death

The live-streamed service marks his biggest ever diplomatic outing on a global stage and is set to cement his position at the "heart of international relations."

Princess William takes centre stage

HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash explained why the Prince of Wales representing his father King Charles at the global event is incredibly significant

While Charles had enjoyed a private audience with the Pope a number of times, and attended the funeral of his predecessor Pope John Paul II's in 2005, William has actually never met the late pontiff.

Speaking on the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, Emily said: "It's quite a strange concept to go to the funeral of someone you've never met before. But I think you have to remember that this is a massive diplomatic undertaking.

LISTEN: Why Prince William has never met the Pope

"It's a sign of our country's respect for the late Pope, and it's also about him being at the heart of international relations."

Clarifying the situation further, she added: "If you look at the last two papal funerals, certainly Pope John Paul II's, it was the then Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, who represented the Queen. The Queen never attended any papal funerals. So, this is really a continuation of recent tradition."

Sign of respect

The service will be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Deacon of the College of Cardinals. The Prince of Wales is listed beside the Prince of Norway in the "order of precedence" for international attendees.

The British Government delegation includes Sir Keir Starmer, who will be accompanied by his wife Victoria, as well as Foreign Secretary David Lammy, UK ambassador to the Vatican Chris Trott, and Ailsa Terry, the Prime Minister’s private secretary for foreign affairs.

Prince William wearing open collared shirt and blazer© Getty Images
Prince William is representing his father King Charles in Vatican City

The attendance of the Prince of Wales and Sir Keir Starmer at Pope Francis’s funeral is also a show of respect for the Catholic faith in Britain.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols said it would be "special" to have the UK Prime Minister among the world leaders and dignitaries present, adding that he had noted a "strengthened relationship between the faiths and government" in the years since the pandemic.

Discussing William’s attendance, he told PA: "It reflects exactly what his father did when Pope Benedict died. In fact, if you remember, Prince Charles postponed his marriage for a day in order to be at the funeral of Pope Benedict

"It's an expression of the respect in which the Catholic faith, and I think other religions, are held in Great Britain, in our country. It is my deepest wish that this is a country where faiths live together and work together and are respected and have their pride of place in the life of the nation. So, it’s not surprising that Prince William will be here, and it’s not surprising that Government representatives will be here."

Pope Francis: 5 surprising facts 

Pope Francis waves to thousands of followers as he arrives at the Manila Cathedral on January 16, 2015 in Manila, Philippines. Pope Francis will visit venues across Leyte and Manila during his visit to the Philippines from January 15 - 19. The visit is expected to attract crowds in the millions as Filipino Catholics flock to catch a glimpse of the leader of the Catholic Church in the Philippines for the first time since 1995. The Pope will begin the tour in Manila, then travelling to Tacloban to visit areas devastated by Typhoon Haiyan before returning to Manila to hold a mass at Rizal Park. The Philippines is the only Catholic majority nation in Asia with around 90 percent of the population professing the faith© Getty Images

1. Nightclub bouncer

When Pope Francis was a student, he worked as a nightclub bouncer in Argentina. 

2. Real name 

Pope Francis' real name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio. He chose the name Francis after Saint Francis of Assis, who was known for his ministry to the poor. 

3. Tango dancer

He practised the milonga, an Argentine style of tango, in his youth. As Pope, his love of dance endured, and in 2014, he was honored with a mass tango on the Via della Conciliazione by St. Peter’s Square to mark his 78th birthday.

4. Austere lifestyle 

The Pope opted not to live in the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace, instead residing in a Vatican guest house. Compared to his predecessors, he lived a humble lifestyle, even cooking his own meals!

5. Power napper 

The secret to mastering the role of Pope was his strict daily routine, including a 45-minute nap after lunch. In a 2017 interview with EWTN Vatican, the late pontiff said: "I go to my room, take off my shoes, and lie down fully dressed. I get up feeling good — with a clear head and reinvigorated, as if it were morning again."

Best photos from Pope Francis' funeral - as it happens

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Silvia of Sweden attend the funeral mass for the late Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square© dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden were pictured in sombre mourning attire, paying their respects to the head of the Catholic Church.

Queen Silvia, 81, was walking assisted by a crutch. She was first pictured using the walking aid while attending a funeral in Bavaria this week.

US former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden© AFP via Getty Images

Former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden

The former US President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden were some of the first to arrive for the late Pope Francis' funeral ceremony at St Peter's Square.

Adhering to the strict religious service dress code, Jill opted for a button-down black dress and a black lace veil, shielding her eyes behind sunglasses.

Grand Duchess of Luxembourg Mari­a Teresa Mestre Batista and Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri © Getty Images

Grand Duchess of Luxembourg María Teresa Mestre Batista and Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri

Grand Duchess of Luxembourg María Teresa Mestre Batista and Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri were in attendance at the funeral.

Pope Francis died on April 21st at the age of 88. Born in Argentina as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he was the first Latin American and the first Jesuit to become Pope when elected in 2013.


Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway, attend the funeral mass for the late Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square© dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway, attend the funeral mass for the late Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square.

Mette-Marit sported a beautiful lace mourning veil, which is both symbolic and practical. They are typically crafted from lace, tulle, or fine netting material that allows a person to see through it. 

The veil allows the mourner to conceal one's face, providing extra privacy for those who are upset or crying. For well-known figures such as the royals, the mourning veil also shields the person from photographers.

Delegations arrive for the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican City, Vatican, in Rome, Italy on 26 April, 2025. Over 200 thousand people and some 170 delegations are expected in Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis. © Anadolu via Getty Images

Delegations pictured arriving

Delegations arrive for the funeral of Pope Francis at Vatican City. Over 200 thousand people and some 170 delegations are expected in Rome for the funeral.

A general view of the funeral service of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City, Vatican on April 26, 2025© Anadolu via Getty Images

St Peter's Square

Pope Francis' funeral will be attended by more than 150 delegations, including 54 heads of state and 12 reigning sovereigns, the Vatican confirmed, as well as thousands of faithful.

At 10am local time, the coffin will be laid in the square in front of St Peter’s Basilica.


WATCH: World in mourning as Pope Francis dies aged 88

