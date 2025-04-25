Why Princess Kate will miss Pope Francis' funeral with Prince William

Princess Kate will not accompany Prince William to Pope Francis' funeral, scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Vatican.

Her absence, though noted by many royal watchers, follows both official protocols and family commitments, HELLO! understands.

Family commitments come first

© Getty Prince William, Prince Louis, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte

The decision for Prince William to attend the Pope's funeral alone is in keeping with modern tradition and highlights the royal's role as a global statesman and future king.

As the Prince of Wales, King Charles went to Pope John Paul II's funeral in 2005 solo.

Furthermore, family responsibilities likely played a role in Kate's decision not to attend.

The mother of three has been busy with her son Prince Louis's seventh birthday celebrations and is preparing for daughter Princess Charlotte's tenth birthday next week.

The children are also no doubt busy with extracurricular activities and weekend lessons, given the five-day notice period of the global event.

Prince William represents the monarchy

© Getty Images Prince William will attend the Pope's funeral

Prince William, 42, will attend the funeral on behalf of King Charles, continuing a longstanding royal tradition. The King himself will not attend the funeral, despite having had a close relationship with Pope Francis.

Charles' decision follows the example set by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who did not attend papal funerals herself. In 2005, Charles, then Prince of Wales, attended Pope John Paul II's funeral to represent the Queen.

Importance for Prince William

© Getty Prince William will be attending Pope Francis' funeral

William’s presence at the funeral is considered a significant step in his development as a global statesman and future king. As Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England, British monarchs traditionally avoid attending Catholic ceremonies personally.

Royal author Robert Hardman noted previously that William "very much respects the institutions" but "is not instinctively comfortable in a faith environment."

King Charles and Pope Francis’ close bond

© Getty Pope Francis meets with King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Although William never personally met Pope Francis, Charles had several meaningful encounters with the late pontiff. Their most recent meeting occurred just 12 days before the Pope's passing during Charles and Camilla's state visit to Italy.

A senior palace official described the visit: "Their Majesties both came away feeling that it had been a very significant and special moment."

Charles first met Pope Francis in 2017, when he and Camilla attended a papal audience during a European tour. He visited again solo in 2019 ahead of the canonisation of Cardinal John Henry Newman.

Royal tribute to Pope Francis

© Getty Pope Francis waves to thousands of followers as he arrives at the Manila Cathedral

In a heartfelt statement, Charles and Camilla expressed their sadness following Pope Francis' death. The King said: "The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month."

The statement continued: "We are most deeply saddened by the Pope's death, a great servant of mankind whose message of compassion and peace will long resonate."

Princess Kate's decision to remain at home emphasises her commitment to balancing royal duties with family priorities. Her absence is fully in line with established royal protocol and practical family considerations.

Prince William's attendance at Pope Francis' funeral signals his growing role as a representative of the British monarchy on the world stage.