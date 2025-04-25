Prince William in disbelief over dad King Charles' latest move - 'I was surprised'

Prince William was in high spirits during a heartwarming visit to Mentivity House, a youth centre located on the bustling Aylesbury Estate near Elephant and Castle in south London.

As always, the eldest son of the King charmed everyone he met with his down-to-earth personality and genuine warmth. However, during the lively afternoon, he revealed his playful disbelief at a recent move by his father, King Charles III.

The Prince of Wales admitted he was "surprised" to discover his father’s recent Apple Music playlist, titled The King's Music Room, wasn't quite what he had anticipated.

© Getty Images Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to the Mentivity community centre and youth hub in Southwark, South London

Speaking candidly, William shared his honest reaction, laughing as he confessed: “I was expecting a lot of classical music, so I was surprised.” The eclectic playlist included hits from artists like Kylie Minogue, Bob Marley and Grace Jones, clearly catching the Prince off guard.

The amusing revelation emerged as William enjoyed an animated conversation with Mentivity House director Adeyemi Michael, who humorously asked if he thought his father might have included some "Garage and UK Funky" tracks. William, quick to respond with a good-natured smile, replied: "I'm not sure he'd know what that was."

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince William, Prince of Wales reacts as he plays a computer game with school children

William’s visit to the bustling community centre was a joyful affair from the outset. Arriving near the venue, he was warmly welcomed by Mentivity founder Sayce Holmes-Lewis, who guided the Prince through the streets of the estate where he himself had grown up.

During their walk, local resident Oluwaseyi Soyebo-Idowu spontaneously embraced William with excitement, exclaiming: "Let me give you a hug. I see a Prince! A King of England!"

© Getty Images King Charles with his son, Prince William

The Prince, with his usual warmth and humour, responded playfully: "Do you want to come on the visit as well? Are we going to go around together?" Moments later, he happily posed for selfies, jokingly urging one eager fan: "Go for it, you've got to be quick."

Prince Williams' playful nature

Inside Mentivity House, William quickly showed his playful side, enthusiastically participating in a game of Mario Kart with local schoolchildren.

Revealing his competitive streak, he narrowly won a spirited race against 10-year-old Zia from Michael Faraday School, congratulating her warmly: "Brilliant! Neck and neck the whole way. Well done, well played."

The centre, founded in 2016, plays a vital role in the local community by providing mentoring programmes, school outreach, youth clubs and even nutritious meals, often generously donated by local restaurants. During his visit, William praised the organisation passionately, declaring, "there should be one in every single town."

© Getty Images Prince William loves to play football

He spoke thoughtfully with senior mentor Jess Ioannou, recognising the crucial role early intervention plays in preventing future societal challenges such as homelessness. Jess shared her admiration for the Prince's genuine interest, stating: "I think he could see the passion and drive. He said that early intervention was one of the most important things to prevent issues down the line such as homelessness or worse."

Among those joining the conversation was Arsenal football star Reiss Nelson, currently on loan to Fulham, who has been closely connected to Mentivity since childhood. Reflecting warmly on his experiences, Reiss said: "He’s been a big part of my life. Growing up in an area where there's not much going on, we are trying to give back. This is just the start, it's growing and helping so many kids get off the streets."

A friendly football match

William, himself an avid Aston Villa supporter, joined teenagers for a friendly football match organised in his honour. Admitting with a laugh, "I’ll only be ten seconds, I’m terrible at this," he cheerfully stepped aside after a few attempts as his team trailed 2-0.

Throughout the visit, the Prince emphasised the importance of having hobbies or activities to manage stress, admitting music often helps him relax after "a bit of a day." He enthusiastically shared his own appreciation for discovering new music, saying, "I regularly go to Spotify to hear new artists."

William also humorously complimented Sayce Holmes-Lewis, remarking playfully, "You've aged well, you moisturise well," sparking laughter and camaraderie.

Clearly inspired by Mentivity's remarkable impact, the Prince thoughtfully discussed how to extend their successful model nationally, remarking: "Looking around the rest of the country, I can’t think of a place that doesn’t need a Mentivity, and that’s troubling. How do you roll something like this out nationally?"

His enthusiasm was evident as he admitted the visit had set his mind racing with ideas for future support. "What can we do to build something bigger and have a bigger reach without diluting what you do? I'm already thinking about that," he shared earnestly. "There are others like you, but very few. When I find them, I want to join all the dots."