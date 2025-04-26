Princess Lilibet says Meghan Markle's jam is 'beautiful' in the cutest accent – see video

Meghan Markle was joined by her daughter, Princess Lilibet, in the kitchen on Saturday as the pair made a batch of Duchess of Sussex's famous jam.
The mother-of-two shared several clips of them preparing the spread before asking her young daughter what she thought of their creation. As you can see in the video, the three-year-old had the sweetest response. And on top of that, she delivered her reply with the cutest accent!
Meghan was joined by her son, Prince Archie, earlier in the day as they fed a bunch of koi, and the youngster also sported the sweet American accent.
Lilibet's cameos
Since returning to Instagram, Meghan has shared several insights into her life parenting her two children, whom she shares with Prince Harry.
In a recent video, the youngster could be seen sharing cake with her family following Harry's return from the United Kingdom and Ukraine.
While her face was concealed from view, Lilibet's adorable pyjamas were visible in the clip. Embracing the Spring weather, she could be seen wearing a precious long-sleeved set peppered with pink and red roses and green sprigs.
Love of baking
Lilibet has frequently joined her mother in the kitchen, and back in March, she was seen standing on a wooden toddler stool as Meghan prepared the dough to make thumbprint cookies.
The youngster was dressed all in pink and appeared to be wearing a matching headband as she waited to have her turn at kneading the dough.
"When making thumbprint cookies at home becomes a family affair! Thanks @_heartmom_ & @clarewaightkeller for the love and extra set of hands!" Meghan wrote in the caption.