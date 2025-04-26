Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Lilibet says Meghan Markle's jam is 'beautiful' in the cutest accent – see video
The Duchess of Sussex shares two children with Prince Harry

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Meghan Markle was joined by her daughter, Princess Lilibet, in the kitchen on Saturday as the pair made a batch of Duchess of Sussex's famous jam.

The mother-of-two shared several clips of them preparing the spread before asking her young daughter what she thought of their creation. As you can see in the video, the three-year-old had the sweetest response. And on top of that, she delivered her reply with the cutest accent!

Princess Lilibet's hands with a bowl of jam and a wooden spoon© Instagram
Lilibet joined Meghan in the kitchen

Meghan was joined by her son, Prince Archie, earlier in the day as they fed a bunch of koi, and the youngster also sported the sweet American accent.

Lilibet's cameos

Since returning to Instagram, Meghan has shared several insights into her life parenting her two children, whom she shares with Prince Harry.

The side of a young girl's head by strawberries© Instagram
Lilibet makes fleeting cameos in Meghan's videos

In a recent video, the youngster could be seen sharing cake with her family following Harry's return from the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

While her face was concealed from view, Lilibet's adorable pyjamas were visible in the clip. Embracing the Spring weather, she could be seen wearing a precious long-sleeved set peppered with pink and red roses and green sprigs.

Love of baking

Lilibet has frequently joined her mother in the kitchen, and back in March, she was seen standing on a wooden toddler stool as Meghan prepared the dough to make thumbprint cookies.

Meghan Markle holding daughter Lilibet during her first birthday party© Twitter/Misan Harriman
Lilibet enjoys baking with Meghan

The youngster was dressed all in pink and appeared to be wearing a matching headband as she waited to have her turn at kneading the dough.

"When making thumbprint cookies at home becomes a family affair! Thanks @_heartmom_ & @clarewaightkeller for the love and extra set of hands!" Meghan wrote in the caption.

With Love, Meghan: episode guide

Meghan Markle wearing blue shirt and smiling in Netflix show© Netflix

Episode one – Hello, Honey! 

The show kicks off with Meghan receiving a visit from her makeup artist friend, Daniel Martin.

Episode two – Welcome to the Party

The Office star Mindy Kaling joins Meghan to share tips on how to style a children's birthday party and much more. 

Episode three – Two kids from LA

In a food-filled episode, chef Roy Choi prepares dishes like tempura chicken and kimchi in Meghan's kitchen.

Episode four – Love Is In The Details

Meghan's close friend Delfina 'Defi'' Figueras, Nacho Figueras' wife, joins her for a cosy cooking session. 

Episode five – Surprise and Delight

Meghan invites her friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen over for a ''ladies lunch''.

Episode six –  The Juice is Worth The Squeeze

With the help of Chef Ramon Velazquez, Meghan prepares for a Mexican games night, complete with homemade margaritas.

Episode seven –  Elevating the Everyday

 Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha Beauty, joins Meghan as they reflect on their childhoods.

Episode eight –  Feels Like Home

In the final episode, Prince Harry joins Meghan at an al fresco dinner party she is hosting for family and friends. 

LISTEN: Harry and Meghan's latest stories from the United States

