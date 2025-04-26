Princess Lilibet says Meghan Markle's jam is 'beautiful' in the cutest accent – see video

Meghan Markle was joined by her daughter, Princess Lilibet, in the kitchen on Saturday as the pair made a batch of Duchess of Sussex's famous jam.

The mother-of-two shared several clips of them preparing the spread before asking her young daughter what she thought of their creation. As you can see in the video, the three-year-old had the sweetest response. And on top of that, she delivered her reply with the cutest accent!

© Instagram Lilibet joined Meghan in the kitchen

Meghan was joined by her son, Prince Archie, earlier in the day as they fed a bunch of koi, and the youngster also sported the sweet American accent.

Lilibet's cameos

Since returning to Instagram, Meghan has shared several insights into her life parenting her two children, whom she shares with Prince Harry.

© Instagram Lilibet makes fleeting cameos in Meghan's videos

In a recent video, the youngster could be seen sharing cake with her family following Harry's return from the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

While her face was concealed from view, Lilibet's adorable pyjamas were visible in the clip. Embracing the Spring weather, she could be seen wearing a precious long-sleeved set peppered with pink and red roses and green sprigs.

Love of baking

Lilibet has frequently joined her mother in the kitchen, and back in March, she was seen standing on a wooden toddler stool as Meghan prepared the dough to make thumbprint cookies.

© Twitter/Misan Harriman Lilibet enjoys baking with Meghan

The youngster was dressed all in pink and appeared to be wearing a matching headband as she waited to have her turn at kneading the dough.

"When making thumbprint cookies at home becomes a family affair! Thanks @_heartmom_ & @clarewaightkeller for the love and extra set of hands!" Meghan wrote in the caption.

With Love, Meghan: episode guide © Netflix Episode one – Hello, Honey! The show kicks off with Meghan receiving a visit from her makeup artist friend, Daniel Martin. Episode two – Welcome to the Party The Office star Mindy Kaling joins Meghan to share tips on how to style a children's birthday party and much more. Episode three – Two kids from LA In a food-filled episode, chef Roy Choi prepares dishes like tempura chicken and kimchi in Meghan's kitchen. Episode four – Love Is In The Details Meghan's close friend Delfina 'Defi'' Figueras, Nacho Figueras' wife, joins her for a cosy cooking session. Episode five – Surprise and Delight Meghan invites her friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen over for a ''ladies lunch''. Episode six – The Juice is Worth The Squeeze With the help of Chef Ramon Velazquez, Meghan prepares for a Mexican games night, complete with homemade margaritas. Episode seven – Elevating the Everyday Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha Beauty, joins Meghan as they reflect on their childhoods. Episode eight – Feels Like Home In the final episode, Prince Harry joins Meghan at an al fresco dinner party she is hosting for family and friends.