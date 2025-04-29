Prince William and Princess Kate share major news on wedding anniversary

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared some uplifting news ahead of their first day of their visit to the Scottish Isles.

Prince William and Kate's Royal Foundation has announced it is providing two grants to key community spaces on the Isle of Mull, giving thousands of residents of all ages improved facilities and opportunities to take part in activities that support their health and wellbeing.

The first to benefit from the Community Impact Programme will be Aros Hall in Tobermory. The 'Rainydays' play area will be transformed into a soft play zone to encourage more play activities between parents and their children. The Co-op, as part of the Foundation's Business Taskforce, will provide funding for the play equipment.

The play area is a space that local charity, Home-Start Lorn, regularly uses as part of its work to support parents and carers build strong bonds with their children. During their visit on Tuesday, William and Kate will talk to members of the team to hear how they are using the Shaping Us Framework that the Princess launched earlier this year.

The Shaping Us Framework describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood.

The second location to benefit from the grants is Pennyghael Community Hall. Its indoor communal spaces will be renovated and vital roof repairs will take place to future-proof the building – ensuring that it continues to be utilised for generations to come.

Banjo Beale, an interior designer and presenter of the BBC's ‘Designing the Hebrides’ programme who lives in Mull, has generously volunteered his time, expertise and flare for creating special spaces to work with the community to bring the halls to life.

Together with local people, Banjo will ensure the newly co-designed spaces reflect the culture and spirit of the island, evoking the beauty and colours of Mull's coastal environment.

In addition, The LEGO Group is also providing play equipment that will give younger children the chance to benefit from creative play and hands-on learning in both community halls.

Special day

The first day of the Prince and Princess of Wales's Scotland trip coincides with their 14th wedding anniversary.

The pair will spend the night in a self-catered holiday cottage on the Isle of Mull after carrying out engagements.

William and Kate first met in Scotland when they were students at the University of St Andrews more than 20 years ago.

Their friendship blossomed into romance and after a long courtship, William proposed to his university girlfriend during a private holiday in Kenya in 2010.

The couple tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011.

They have since become parents to Prince George, now 11, Princess Charlotte, who turns ten on 2 May, and Prince Louis, seven.

