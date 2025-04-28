Prince William's 6-word reaction as Princess Kate met him at the altar

Tuesday marks 14 years since Prince William married his university sweetheart, Kate Middleton, at Westminster Abbey, with the ceremony watched by around 17.6 million people from around the world.

The bride made her way down the aisle in her satin and lace wedding dress by Sarah Burton by Alexander McQueen, with the groom sticking to tradition and not turning around to see his future wife until she was by his side.

Cameras caught William's sweet reaction to seeing Kate for the first time at the altar.

"You look lovely," he is seen to whisper, before adding: "You look beautiful," as Kate beams with happiness.

William also made a hilarious quip to his proud father-in-law, Michael Middleton, before the ceremony began.

© Getty William shared a joke as Kate and her father, Michael, arrived at the altar

"We're supposed to have just a small family affair," he said, according to lip readers.

The 1,900-strong guestlist included friends and family, including William's grandparents, the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, as well as dignitaries, foreign royals and high-profile celebrities.

After exchanging vows, the newlyweds were driven to Buckingham Palace in the 1902 State Landau to watch a flypast from the balcony.

© Getty Prince William and Kate wave to crowds following their wedding

To the crowd's delight, William and Kate shared two kisses on the balcony, before attending their wedding reception hosted by the late Queen.

© Getty The newlyweds kissed on the balcony twice

The newlyweds then returned to Clarence House, with the Prince driving his father's convertible Aston Martin Volante, which had been decorated with red, white and blue streamers and rosettes and an 'L' learner plate on the front.

© Getty William drove his bride back to Clarence House in his father's Aston Martin

A private dinner took place at Buckingham Palace by the then Prince of Wales, Charles, with Kate changing into a second gown – a strapless satin number by Sarah Burton, with a cream cardigan.

© Getty Images Kate wore a second dress for the private dinner

William and Kate were known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge up until Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022, when they became the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The couple will mark their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday 29 April on the Isle of Mull, off Scotland's west coast, for a two-day visit meeting craftspeople, farmers and residents.

