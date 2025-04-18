Prince William and Princess Kate's Easter Sunday absence explained

The Prince and Princess of Wales won't be among the royals at the Easter Sunday service in Windsor this weekend.

While their decision to miss the annual event has divided opinion, there are several reasons behind it.

The couple's three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, will return to their classrooms at Lambrook School in Berkshire next week.

The Prince and Princess have opted to spend the Easter weekend together as a family at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

It's possible, given Kate's close bond with her family, that the Middletons may join them for the Bank Holiday.

The Waleses also missed the annual service last year after Kate, who is now in remission, was diagnosed with cancer.

Prior to that, the Prince and Princess have been among the royals in attendance since 2017. The service was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic.

Following precedent?

Prince William wouldn't be the first heir to not regularly attend the Easter church service.

During Queen Elizabeth II's reign, Charles, who was then Prince of Wales, would opt to spend the holiday at Birkhall in Scotland instead.

Charles and Camilla have only been present at the service since becoming King and Queen.

In 2023, they attended for the first time of the reign, as Charles as monarch is the Head of the Church of England.

The King's Easter Sunday appearance last year was his first major public one following his cancer diagnosis.

He was applauded by the crowds as he greeted well-wishers who urged him to "keep going strong".

Last public appearances

During the Easter holidays, William and his eldest son, Prince George, have cheered on Aston Villa at their Champions League quarter-final matches against Paris Saint-Germain – firstly in Paris on 9 April and at Villa Park in Birmingham on 15 April.

The Prince's last public engagement was in Aberdeen on 27 March when he visited the first homes delivered by his Homewards initiative, which aims to eradicate homelessness.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales made a return to the St Patrick's Day parade with the Irish Guards in London on 17 March.

Kensington Palace also released a video this week of Kate talking about her "spiritual" connection with nature as she walked around Lake Windermere in the Lake District with a group of scouts.

